Dundee police hunt five youths after ‘large-scale vandalism’ worth thousands at waste firm

By Alasdair Clark
June 16 2022, 2.55pm
Smeaton Road in Dundee where police say a large scale vandalism took place
Smeaton Road, Dundee. Image: Google.

Police say they are looking to trace five teens in connection with a “large-scale vandalism” at a waste management firm in Dundee.

The incident happened place between 7.50pm and 8.30pm on Saturday at a yard on Smeaton Road in Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Five vehicles were damaged, with their windscreens smashed and mirrors broken off.

Although nothing was stolen from the vehicles, it is estimated the damage will cost the affected business – which has not been identified – thousands of pounds.

Police say those involved were aged between 12 and 15, and were filmed on CCTV.

Descriptions of suspects

They are described as follows:

  • Male, slim build, wearing a grey hoodie and dark bottoms.
  • Male, slim build, wearing a jumper which was grey on the bottom, white in the middle and navy or black on top.
  • Male, wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark coloured jumper.
  • Female, average build, wearing a striped black and white knee-length dress.

No description is available for the fifth individual.

Officers also say two of those involved were later seen wearing a green and orange hi-visibility work jacket.

A force spokesperson described it as a “large-scale vandalism”, adding: “If you have any information that could assist our inquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference number for this incident is 3066 of June 12.

