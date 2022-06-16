Dundee United starlet outlines ambitious World Cup ‘dream’ as Qatar 2022 nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United starlet outlines ambitious World Cup ‘dream’ as Qatar 2022 nears

By Alan Temple
June 16 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 16 2022, 12.46pm
Great expectations: Matthew Cudjoe
Great expectations: Matthew Cudjoe

Dundee United youngster Mathew Cudjoe has targeted a place in Ghana’s upcoming World Cup squad — despite making just two appearances for the Tangerines last term.

Cudjoe, 18, arrived at Tannadice last November, with the 5ft8ins forward penning a three-year deal.

The former Bayern Munich trialist was gradually introduced to the first-team set-up as he adapted to life in Scotland, finally making his United debut as a substitute against Hibs in April.

Cudjoe subsequently started in a 2-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox, enjoying a couple of bright moments in an otherwise poor showing by the visitors.

Cudjoe is a U20 African Cup of Nations winner with his country, making his lofty ambitions slightly less outlandish.

Nevertheless, he faces an almighty task to break into Otto Addo’s squad for Qatar 2022.

However, he is up for the challenge.

Asked if he hopes to be part of the Ghana squad for the Qatar showpiece, Cudjoe told TV3 NewDay: “Yes, of course. We [Dundee United] qualified for the Europa [Conference League] so I’ll be part of that squad.

“I’m in Ghana training very hard so I have confidence that the Black Stars [Ghana] will call me for the World Cup.

“I believe in myself so there is no problem. The pitch will decide.

“I want to be part of this team for the World Cup in November. That’s my dream for now so I’m working hard to get there.”

Sweat and blood

Despite fleeting opportunities to shine, Cudjoe has become a favourite with United fans due to his fearless, all-action style.

Following his debut last term, he tweeted: “Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach.

“To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether.”

EXCLUSIVE: Top Ghanaian journalist gives lowdown on Mathew Cudjoe – the new Dundee United star once showered with CASH by adoring African fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]