Dundee United starlet outlines ambitious World Cup ‘dream’ as Qatar 2022 nears

Dundee United youngster Mathew Cudjoe has targeted a place in Ghana’s upcoming World Cup squad — despite making just two appearances for the Tangerines last term.

Cudjoe, 18, arrived at Tannadice last November, with the 5ft8ins forward penning a three-year deal.

The former Bayern Munich trialist was gradually introduced to the first-team set-up as he adapted to life in Scotland, finally making his United debut as a substitute against Hibs in April.

Cudjoe subsequently started in a 2-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox, enjoying a couple of bright moments in an otherwise poor showing by the visitors.

Cudjoe is a U20 African Cup of Nations winner with his country, making his lofty ambitions slightly less outlandish.

Nevertheless, he faces an almighty task to break into Otto Addo’s squad for Qatar 2022.

However, he is up for the challenge.

Asked if he hopes to be part of the Ghana squad for the Qatar showpiece, Cudjoe told TV3 NewDay: “Yes, of course. We [Dundee United] qualified for the Europa [Conference League] so I’ll be part of that squad.

“I’m in Ghana training very hard so I have confidence that the Black Stars [Ghana] will call me for the World Cup.

“I believe in myself so there is no problem. The pitch will decide.

“I want to be part of this team for the World Cup in November. That’s my dream for now so I’m working hard to get there.”

Sweat and blood

Despite fleeting opportunities to shine, Cudjoe has become a favourite with United fans due to his fearless, all-action style.

Following his debut last term, he tweeted: “Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach.

“To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether.”