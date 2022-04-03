Mathew Cudjoe eyes derby impact as Dundee United debutant sends message to fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mathew Cudjoe eyes derby impact as Dundee United debutant sends message to fans

By Alan Temple
April 3 2022, 10.00am Updated: April 3 2022, 1.11pm
Mathew Cudjoe
Immediate favourite: Cudjoe

Mathew Cudjoe is desperate for the opportunity to become a derby hero after making his long-awaited debut for Dundee United.

Cudjoe, 18, joined the Tangerines in November, with the Ghanaian forward penning a three-year deal.

Having previously trained with Bayern Munich, the 5ft 8ins youngster arrived in Tayside with plenty of promise.

However, United have gradually introduced Cudjoe to the first-team group as he grows accustomed to life in Scotland — before pitching him into action against Hibs on Saturday.

The U20 African Cup of Nations winner entered the fray as a 79th-minute substitute and produced a bright cameo, flashing one shot narrowly wide in the hard-fought 1-1 draw.

And Cudjoe is adamant he has plenty more to give — starting against fierce foes Dundee at Tannadice.

“I feel great,” he told DUTV. “It was my debut so I hope I will do more.

“The coach [Tam Courts] gave me the chance and I hope next week against Dundee that I can come in and do better. I hope there is more to come.

“We are a team and we play together. We did very well. We will try to continue next week and win against Dundee.”

‘They are waiting for this moment’

Cudjoe was afforded a raucous welcome from the 2,000-strong travelling fanbase, given the near-five month wait to see him in action.

His first touch and first pass then prompted a clamorous roar.

It did not go unnoticed by the player.

I feel good because they [the fans] are waiting for this moment,” he added. “They have seen me now. They will see me more next week. I want to help the team and to help everyone achieve.

“I am here to help myself to achieve, also, so I hope I get that chance next week and I will do more.

“The fans came to support us on the pitch and we thank everyone.”

Cudjoe later Tweeted: “Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach.

“To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether.”

