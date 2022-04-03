Mathew Cudjoe eyes derby impact as Dundee United debutant sends message to fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mathew Cudjoe is desperate for the opportunity to become a derby hero after making his long-awaited debut for Dundee United.

Cudjoe, 18, joined the Tangerines in November, with the Ghanaian forward penning a three-year deal.

Having previously trained with Bayern Munich, the 5ft 8ins youngster arrived in Tayside with plenty of promise.

However, United have gradually introduced Cudjoe to the first-team group as he grows accustomed to life in Scotland — before pitching him into action against Hibs on Saturday.

The U20 African Cup of Nations winner entered the fray as a 79th-minute substitute and produced a bright cameo, flashing one shot narrowly wide in the hard-fought 1-1 draw.

And Cudjoe is adamant he has plenty more to give — starting against fierce foes Dundee at Tannadice.

Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach .To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether 🇬🇭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vwnvMlxmu9 — Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) April 2, 2022

“I feel great,” he told DUTV. “It was my debut so I hope I will do more.

“The coach [Tam Courts] gave me the chance and I hope next week against Dundee that I can come in and do better. I hope there is more to come.

“We are a team and we play together. We did very well. We will try to continue next week and win against Dundee.”

‘They are waiting for this moment’

Cudjoe was afforded a raucous welcome from the 2,000-strong travelling fanbase, given the near-five month wait to see him in action.

His first touch and first pass then prompted a clamorous roar.

It did not go unnoticed by the player.

“I feel good because they [the fans] are waiting for this moment,” he added. “They have seen me now. They will see me more next week. I want to help the team and to help everyone achieve.

🗣"I feel great, I hope next week when we play against Dundee I will do better. We thank all the supporters for coming to see us today. They were waiting for this moment and they will see me more." Mathew Anim-Cudjoe reacts to his United debut on DUTV 🇬🇭#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/YhJybbYkZe — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 2, 2022

“I am here to help myself to achieve, also, so I hope I get that chance next week and I will do more.

“The fans came to support us on the pitch and we thank everyone.”

Cudjoe later Tweeted: “Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach.

“To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether.”