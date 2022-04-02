Hibs 1-1 Dundee United: Ross Graham seals precious point as Tangerines edge closer to sealing top-six berth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Hibs 1-1 Dundee United: Ross Graham seals precious point as Tangerines edge closer to sealing top-six berth

By Alan Temple
April 2 2022, 5.04pm
Delight: Graham
Delight: Graham

Ross Graham capped an unforgettable week with a crucial goal as Dundee United secured a 1-1 draw against Hibernian.

Fresh from finding the net on his Scotland under-21 debut in Kazakhstan, Graham powered home the opener at Easter Road as the race for the top-six goes down to the wire.

Harry Clarke levelled for the Hibees prior to half-time but Tam Courts’ men held firm to claim what could be a precious point.

The draw sees United remain in fourth spot in the Premiership – a European qualification berth – and three points ahead of both seventh-placed Ross County and Livingston in eighth spot.

Golden Graham

Dylan Levitt, who was forced to withdraw from Wales duty due to illness, recovered in time to start in the capital, while Graham, Kevin McDonald and Nicky Clark all returned to the starting line-up.

Scott McMann dropped to the bench, while Miller Thomson and Calum Butcher missed out altogether from the side which defeated St Mirren last time out.

Seeking to build on that stirring, last-gasp triumph in Paisley, United claimed the lead after just 10 minutes.

A deep delivery by Tony Watt was nodded across the face of goal by Ryan Edwards, allowing fellow centre-half Graham to power ahead past Kevin Dabrowski.

Clinical: Graham scored his second United goal

In response, Hibs poked, prodded but struggled to breach a well-drilled United back-three.

Sylvester Jasper was the most willing attacker in green but found himself shadowed tirelessly by Graham and Ilmari Niskanen.

Indeed, it was United who came closest to doubling their lead when Niskanen proved unable to bundle home a Levitt cross.

Hibs finally roused themselves to a shot on target when Clarke unleashed a ferocious drive from distance, only for Benji Siegrist to make a wonderful finger-tip save.

Clarke wheels away as Smith laments his misjudgement

However, Clarke would not be denied on the stroke of half-time.

Liam Smith misjudged a deep delivery from Chris Cadden, allowing the on-loan Arsenal man to slam a low effort past Siegrist.

Spoils shared

Buoyed by restoring parity, Hibs enjoyed bright start to the second period. Chris Mueller, Joe Newell and Elias Melkersen all saw efforts blocked. Nevertheless, clear-cut opportunities remained at a premium.

Siegrist was tested by a low shot from Melkersen after the Norwegian cut inside from the left flank, with the big stopper parrying the effort to safety.

Gutted: McNulty

United were dealt a blow when Marc McNulty hit the turf, seemingly clutching his hamstring.

The Scotland international was immediately withdrawn, with Mathew Cudjoe brought on for his debut to a rousing reception from the bumper 2,000 strong travelling support.

And the young Ghanaian was an immediate live-wire, flashing a shot narrowly wide.

However, it would be Hibs’ Melkersen who blew a golden chance to claim victory, lashing wildly over the bar  in stoppage time.

