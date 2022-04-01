Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation welcomes 2,000th member as fans’ group seeks to ‘grow even stronger’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) has reached the significant milestone of 2,000 members.

The fans’ group, which boasts United owner Mark Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and manager Tam Courts among its number, have provided more than £200,000 of direct finance to the club.

The have also invested in supporter projects and local charities.

In return for their substantial backing, DUSF secured an agreement from United to ultimately reallocate fan cash and commence work on a proposed academy improvement project.

It is hoped their continued support will help to fuel the club’s vision for a youth-driven future.

Now with a positive relationship with Tannadice decision-makers, DUSF — created in the summer of 2017 — is an increasingly influential fan-led voice and continue to build their membership base.

Member number 2,000 was 11-year-old Isla Gall.

Ged Bell, a director of DUSF, told Courier Sport: “It is a great milestone and hopefully, with the fans’ continued backing, we can grow even stronger in the coming year so we can assist the club to achieve success on the pitch and stability off it.”

Fellow director Martin Manzi added: “The Foundation’s purpose when it was set up was to provide additional financial support to Dundee United, as well as ensuring that our members’ views are made known to the club.

“We think we have achieved these aims in some measure, and have improved fan influence in some areas through regular and meaningful dialogue with the club’s representatives.”

Discussing his own decision to pledge to DUSF earlier this season Tannadice gaffer Courts lauded: “It was something I wanted to do because I recognise the fans put their hands in their pockets quite a bit.

“In Dundee there’s a big community programme. For me, you almost feel obligated to play a part in that.

“I totally respect what the Foundation do. It was just a gesture I wanted to make behind the scenes.”