Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts reveals ‘total respect’ for fans group after making financial pledge to Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation

By Ewan Smith
September 23 2021, 9.00am
Tam Courts has joined the Dundee United Supporters' Foundation.
Tam Courts has joined the Dundee United Supporters' Foundation.

Dundee United fans are starting to buy into the Tam Courts era – and the Tannadice boss is investing in them too.

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation revealed earlier this week that Courts has quietly signed up as a fully paid-up member.

That edges the group, who have to date provided close to £250,000 of direct finance to United, closer to the 2,000 members mark – and Courts is happy to back them.

“It was something I wanted to do because I recognise the fans put their hands in their pockets quite a bit.

“In Dundee there’s a big community programme. For me, you almost feel obligated to play a part in that.

“I totally respect what the Foundation do. It was just a gesture I wanted to make behind the scenes.

“The Foundation decided to make it public which will hopefully help with their recruitment drive for more members.”

Meanwhile, Courts insists his side will be ready to face both Hibernian and Celtic in the next 72 hours.

“I knew this was going to be a big week, with the derby and the emotional energy attached to that,” added Courts.

“Then we go into a quarter-final on Thursday and go to Celtic Park on Sunday.

Dundee United are aiming for a Hampden semi-final for the second season in a row, this time in the Premier Sports Cup.

“The fact we’re one game from Hampden is great.

“We got there last season and I think the players feel they underperformed a bit in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“There’s a motivation – particularly with fans back in the stadiums – to get to another semi-final.”

Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt: The Opta stats that prove pair power Dundee United engine room

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]