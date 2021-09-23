Tam Courts reveals ‘total respect’ for fans group after making financial pledge to Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation

Dundee United fans are starting to buy into the Tam Courts era – and the Tannadice boss is investing in them too.

The Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation revealed earlier this week that Courts has quietly signed up as a fully paid-up member.

That edges the group, who have to date provided close to £250,000 of direct finance to United, closer to the 2,000 members mark – and Courts is happy to back them.

“It was something I wanted to do because I recognise the fans put their hands in their pockets quite a bit.

“In Dundee there’s a big community programme. For me, you almost feel obligated to play a part in that.

On carrying out our daily check of membership no's we were pleasantly surprised to see that Head Coach, Tam Courts has joined DUSF. A warm welcome to Tam & all our recent new members which brings our number to 1,911.

“I totally respect what the Foundation do. It was just a gesture I wanted to make behind the scenes.

“The Foundation decided to make it public which will hopefully help with their recruitment drive for more members.”

Meanwhile, Courts insists his side will be ready to face both Hibernian and Celtic in the next 72 hours.

“I knew this was going to be a big week, with the derby and the emotional energy attached to that,” added Courts.

“Then we go into a quarter-final on Thursday and go to Celtic Park on Sunday.

“The fact we’re one game from Hampden is great.

“We got there last season and I think the players feel they underperformed a bit in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

“There’s a motivation – particularly with fans back in the stadiums – to get to another semi-final.”