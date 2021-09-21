Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt: The Opta stats that prove pair power Dundee United engine room

By Ewan Smith
September 21 2021, 5.05pm Updated: September 21 2021, 5.15pm
Dylan Levitt and Jeando Fuchs dictated the play for Dundee United on Saturday
Jeando Fuchs has already carved out a niche as a Dundee United cult hero with his energetic displays in the heart of midfield.

Dylan Levitt is new to the scene having just arrived on loan from Manchester United.

At just 20, he already has ten full caps for Wales and plays with the maturity of an experienced pro.

Dylan Levitt
Dylan Levitt made a telling contribution for Dundee United in Sunday’s derby

Levitt came into his own on Sunday during an impressive 45-minute run out and was ably assisted by an outstanding Fuchs.

Individually, they have talent.

Collectively, they have the keys to the ignition of a Dundee United midfield engine room.

Here, Courier Sport analyses the Opta stats on the midfield duo from Dundee United’s ‘Beautiful Sunday’ win over Dundee.

The combined heatmap of Fuchs and Levitt shows how they dominated midfield in the Dundee derby

Jeando Fuchs – The passing enforcer

Fuchs made his breakthrough at Ligue 1 side Sochaux aged 16 in 2014.

Now 23, Fuchs has racked up some impressive Scottish Premiership stats this term.

Jeando Fuchs was outstanding in the Dundee derby

With 11 interceptions to his name, he is second only to Aberdeen’s Scott Brown.

With 186 passes, he is 13th out of the 40 top flight midfielders in terms of ball retention.

Jeando Fuchs and team-mate Calum Butcher have impressive intervention stats this season

But it was Fuchs’ stats from Sunday’s derby that underline how important he is to United.

Fuchs was the most accurate midfielder on the park at Tannadice, ahead of Dundee’s Max Anderson on distribution.

He had a passing completion rate of 88.9% and found a United shirt with 32 of his 36 attempted passes.

Fuchs and Levitt had impressive passing stats on Sunday

Those passes were the conduit for United attacks – including a diving header in the build-up to Ian Harkes’ winning goal.

An impressive 28 passes came in the Dundee half as United stamped their authority on the game.

Dylan Levitt – The Welsh water carrier

Levitt didn’t start the game as Tam Courts rightly showed loyalty to Calum Butcher.

Butcher is the only player in the United side to have played in both 6-2 Dundee derby wins.

But with Anderson turning in an impressive first-half display and Butcher walking a red card tightrope, the United man was hooked and replaced by Levitt.

Dylan Levitt impressed for Dundee United in the derby

Levitt does not have the physical presence of Butcher and has, thus far, been deployed in a deep-lying midfield position for United.

It’s the kind of ‘water carrier’ role that France manager Didier Deschamps made famous during a glittering playing career.

Levitt’s introduction into the play transformed the tempo of the derby.

Dylan Levitt played in a deep-lying midfield role as his heatmap shows

He was extremely calm under pressure with a passing accuracy of 83.7%.

And despite coming on as sub, Levitt was second only to team-mate Scott McMann in overall passes.

He also made the most completed passes – 36 – as he cranked up the ignition of the Dundee United engine room alongside Fuchs.

