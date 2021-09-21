How did school pupils in your area do in this year’s exam results?

The proportion of Higher qualifications awarded at A to C level in Dundee and Fife bucked a national trend by rising this year – remaining significantly above pre-pandemic levels.

Statistics released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority on Tuesday show that the proportions of A to C passes in Dundee rose to 88.2% from 86.6% in 2020 and in Fife to 87.1% from 86.8%.

In Perth and Kinross the proportion of A to C passes dropped to 89.3% from 91.9% in 2020 and in Angus to 83.9% from 86%.

Nationwide 87.3% of Higher awards were at A to C this year, compared to 89.3% in 2020.

The last time exams were held in 2019 the Higher A to C pass rate Scotland-wide was 74.9%.

In National 5s and Advanced Highers all four council areas – in line with the national average – saw a decline in the proportion of entries graded A to C.

But in all four areas there were substantially more A grades awarded for Highers, again in line with the national trend.

The proportion of Highers resulting in A awards was 40% in Angus, 43.2% in Dundee, 44.1% in Fife and 49.2% in Perth and Kinross.

Exams were cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and this year’s results were determined by grades awarded by teachers based on attainment and assessments in school.

Well done to everyone after another challenging year of learning.” Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council

Nationwide pass rates were published on August 10 as pupils across the country received their results, but the statistics for local authority areas were only released today.

Fife Council‘s executive director of education and children’s services Carrie Lindsay congratulated schools, teachers and students on their hard work.

She said: “Fife’s attainment results mirror national trends with results based on teachers’ assessments of pupil learning and attainment. Well done to everyone after another challenging year of learning.”

The data published today again reflects the hard work by our young people…” Councillor Caroline Shiers, Perth and Kinross Council

Perth and Kinross Council said the figures showed high levels of achievement among its pupils.

Lifelong learning convener Caroline Shiers said: “The data published today again reflects the hard work by our young people, and the quality of support they received from teachers, school staff, parents and carers, in the course of a further very challenging year for everyone in our school communities.

“As a council we are committed to continuing to close the attainment gap and further enabling our children and young people to achieve to their fullest.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “A full analysis of the Dundee award data is currently being prepared and will be presented to the children and families servicers committee.

“The impact of the pandemic presented huge challenges for all our pupils, families and staff, and there were no SQA exams for graded subjects for the second year running.”

Angus Council was also asked for comment.