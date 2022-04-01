Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston set for return as Dick Campbell ponders Dale Hilson start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston set for return as Dick Campbell ponders Dale Hilson start

By Scott Lorimer
April 1 2022, 5.15pm
Dale Hilson could be in line for a rare start for Arbroath this weekend.
Dale Hilson could be in line for a rare start for Arbroath this weekend.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston looks set to regain his place this weekend as the Lichties take on Partick Thistle.

The 34-year-old sat out his side’s last two fixtures, first due to injury then sitting out last weekend’s 3-3 draw to Raith with Calum Antell given a chance.

Now boss Dick Campbell will look to reinstate the stopper but has warned that his team need to stop gifting away chances.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston looks set to return to the side.

“There might not be a lot of changes to the team – I really don’t need to make them,” Campbell told Courier Sport. “We’re sitting second top of the league.”

“Derek will definitely come back in, he’s fit.

“We’ve not had a problem with goalies in the last six years, but twice in the last three games they haven’t done well.

“We’ve given the opposition far too many opportunities and that has to stop.

“Derek has had a sensational season so he’ll be back in tomorrow.”

Hilson start?

One player who may well see a rare start in the side is Dale Hilson.

The forward scored his first league goal of the season last weekend, kick-starting Arbroath’s comeback against Raith and could have even won the clash with a last-minute strike.

Hilson joined the Lichties from Forfar in January 2020 but has struggled to find a consistent place in the side.

Dale Hilson's late strike was well saved by the Raith keeper
Dale Hilson’s late strike was well saved by the Raith keeper

Campbell is now calling on the 29-year-old to step up to the plate right when it matters.

“Hilson scored last week, so he’s high up in my thoughts,” the Arbroath boss said.

“I was absolutely delighted for him.

“He’s under-achieved at Arbroath. He’s been here a couple of years and only scored a few goals – that’s way under his capabilities.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow and tonight. There is a lot that can still happen and I’m very excited by the whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Liam Henderson is back fit from injury and could play a part. The only absentee looks to Bobby Linn who misses out due to illness.

Ricky Little admits Arbroath can’t afford to rely on other clubs in Championship race

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]