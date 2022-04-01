Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston set for return as Dick Campbell ponders Dale Hilson start

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston looks set to regain his place this weekend as the Lichties take on Partick Thistle.

The 34-year-old sat out his side’s last two fixtures, first due to injury then sitting out last weekend’s 3-3 draw to Raith with Calum Antell given a chance.

Now boss Dick Campbell will look to reinstate the stopper but has warned that his team need to stop gifting away chances.

“There might not be a lot of changes to the team – I really don’t need to make them,” Campbell told Courier Sport. “We’re sitting second top of the league.”

“Derek will definitely come back in, he’s fit.

“We’ve not had a problem with goalies in the last six years, but twice in the last three games they haven’t done well.

“We’ve given the opposition far too many opportunities and that has to stop.

“Derek has had a sensational season so he’ll be back in tomorrow.”

Hilson start?

One player who may well see a rare start in the side is Dale Hilson.

The forward scored his first league goal of the season last weekend, kick-starting Arbroath’s comeback against Raith and could have even won the clash with a last-minute strike.

Hilson joined the Lichties from Forfar in January 2020 but has struggled to find a consistent place in the side.

Campbell is now calling on the 29-year-old to step up to the plate right when it matters.

“Hilson scored last week, so he’s high up in my thoughts,” the Arbroath boss said.

“I was absolutely delighted for him.

“He’s under-achieved at Arbroath. He’s been here a couple of years and only scored a few goals – that’s way under his capabilities.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow and tonight. There is a lot that can still happen and I’m very excited by the whole thing.”

Meanwhile, Liam Henderson is back fit from injury and could play a part. The only absentee looks to Bobby Linn who misses out due to illness.