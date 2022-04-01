Gillies of Broughty Ferry: Six generations toast famous furniture store’s 125 years of success By Graham Brown April 1 2022, 5.22pm Updated: April 2 2022, 9.01am Gillies managing director Ian Philp and Joyce Milne, PA to the directors. Pic: Chris Scott Photography Dundee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Gillies kick off Broughty Ferry Christmas with incredible window display unveiling Gillies: Job cuts would be ‘significantly higher’ without furlough