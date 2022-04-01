Liam Smith outlines ‘mentality shift’ driving Dundee United’s top-six charge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith believes Dundee United have discovered a ‘ruthless’ streak as they seek to cement their top six place.

The Tannadice outfit were a point away from sealing a berth in the top half of the Premiership last term, with Micky Mellon’s men pipped to the post by St Johnstone.

And Smith still rues costly draws against the likes of Hamilton, Kilmarnock and the Perth Saints which proved pivotal as the campaign petered out.

He reckons harsh lessons were learned — and helped to fuel United’s stirring 2-1 victory against St Mirren prior to the international hiatus.

“Looking back to last season, we accepted a point too often when we should have gone out to win games,” conceded Smith.

“I don’t think we grabbed enough games by the scruff of the neck.

“There were games — Hamilton [0-0 draw in January 2021] was one of them — where we drew and came off thinking it was an okay point.

“We have learned that you need to win those games if you are going to get into the position we want to be.

“The St Mirren game summed up what’s changed — we knew we had to win and a point wouldn’t be good enough.”

Asked what has been behind the change in mentality, Smith continued: “We have all taken more responsibility.

“I don’t know whether that’s just the team growing or the personnel we have brought in. Charlie [Mulgrew] has come in to bring real leadership, Ryan Edwards as captain and Calum Butcher has stepped up. There has been a shift in mentality in the last few months.”

‘Bottom six isn’t good enough’

United travel to Easter Road knowing a victory would, in all likelihood, secure their place in the top six.

That would represent a solid campaign for the Tangerines — in just their second season back in the Premiership — and allow them to focus on a charge for a European place.

“Looking back to last season, we should have been in the top six,” recalled Smith.

“So to miss it by a point does fuel you.

“We go into this year thinking: let’s do something about that.

“We are consolidated in the league again, so finishing in the bottom six isn’t good enough for Dundee United.”

But with just four points separating United in fourth and 10th-place Aberdeen in a dizzying dash towards the split, Smith added: “It’s a big weekend for both teams and — honestly — right across the league.

“It’s just so tight everywhere.

“But it’s in our hands and we are in control of what happens.”

Inspiration

A repeat of United’s last trip to Easter Road in October, when Courts’ men emerged 3-0 winners, would certainly do the trick.

“The lads were very good that day,” added Smith. “The performance was excellent and we scored three goals. That’s something we haven’t done too often this season. If we can take inspiration from that, it’s a positive.”