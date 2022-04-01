Dundee captain Charlie Adam admits future at club next season is uncertain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam admits there is uncertainty over whether he will remain at the club next season.

The 36-year-old played a key role in winning promotion from the Championship last term and remains an influential figure this season despite a number of injuries keeping him out of action.

Adam was thought to have triggered a year’s extension to his original two-year deal earlier this season.

However, the former Scotland midfielder says things are not so straightforward.

“At the moment, there is no agreement,” Adam said.

“That is something we will sit down and talk about.

“I want to stay but it isn’t my decision, we don’t know who the manager is going to be yet.

“Whoever comes in might not want me.

“That’s a decision the club have to make so we’ll see what happens.

“I’ve been talking to my agent about the situation, if the opportunity is there to do a deal and stay for next season then I will.

“I want to stay, (managing director) John Nelms knows that already, but it’s up to the club to offer the contract and then we’ll see where it goes.”

‘Brutal’ consequences

Adam’s main focus now, though, is to scrap for every point available between now and the end of the season, starting with Aberdeen on Saturday.

And he accepts the consequences are “brutal” for the Dark Blues if they don’t start getting wins on the board.

The Dens Park club are staring down the barrel of relegation after just one season back in the top flight.

They trail their nearest challengers St Johnstone by four points with only seven matches remaining.

“Every point is priceless, every win is priceless,” Adam added.

“That’s the challenge and this group of players have to step up now, seven games to save the season.

“If not, we know the consequences. It’s that brutal.

“There isn’t much time left and we have to pick up results from somewhere. That starts against Aberdeen.

“We have done well against Aberdeen in the two games this season. The game here we played really well and dominated the game.

“Then up there it was shambolic but we actually put in a decent performance through the Covid situation where we had no players.

“We lost the game but the lads who were out there battled well.

“There is heart to take from those two performances.

“Aberdeen haven’t changed much. Jim has come in and got them a good result against Hibs last time out but we’ll try to put a bit of pressure on them at Dens.”

Playing return?

Adam is available once more after a hamstring injury has kept him out for the past month.

He has, though, been suffering from a sickness bug and is a doubt to face the Dons after so long out.

“I’m available but I’ve had five days of sickness. I didn’t train until Thursday,” Adam said.

“I trained Thursday last week and planned to be back Monday but illness stopped that.

“It’s good to be back. The injury I picked up in the Hibs game, I did the rehab and started running again but it went again.

“I’m OK now (after illness). I am available and ready to go.”

Support will be repaid

Despite no Dundee matches for the last couple of weeks during the international break, drama hasn’t been in short supply at Dens Park of late.

Disgruntled fans sent an open letter to the owners highlighting their dissatisfaction, replies have been issued and an announcement over the club’s potential new stadium also appeared.

Adam admits the players have no say in off-field matters but hopes any fans unhappy with the current situation at Dundee can get behind the players for the big games to come.

He added: “I hope they come out in their numbers and they make it loud.

“Keep backing the players, that’s all I can ask.

“For seven games, give the players the support they need.

“If they do that then I’m sure the boys will repay them with results over the next seven games.

“We have two massive games coming up – Aberdeen will bring a big crowd and then there’s a derby.

“Those are the games you look forward to.

“I’m sure they will support the team but we, as players, need to perform as well.

“The players have to show the fight and hunger on the pitch to get them off their seats.

“I hope they can do that.”