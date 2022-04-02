Family films in Tayside and Fife cinemas over the school holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trip to the cinema is a great way to entertain the kids during the school holidays – and we have a list of family films showing in Tayside and Fife cinemas.

The Bad Guys, a new action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Rabbit Academy are the newest releases, out on April 1.

You can still catch Sing 2 in Dundee and Fife and a modern take on the 19th Century ballet Coppelia in Dundee.

Here are the movies showing during the first week of the holidays, which cinemas they are at and links to the official trailers.

School holiday family films in Tayside and Fife for the week beginning April 4:

The Bad Guys (U)

A crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws about to attempt their most challenging con yet – becoming model citizens.

Children might recognise characters including dashing pickpocket Mr Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), seen-it-all safecracker Mr Snake (Marc Maron) and their guinea pig mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade) from the New York Time bestselling book series the movie is based on.

Showing at: Odeon Dundee and Dunfermline, The Kino (Glenrothes and Leven), New Picture House (St Andrews) Cineworld Dundee, Chalmers Filmhouse (Arbroath), IMAX Perth, The Montrose Playhouse

Watch the trailer

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (PG)

The famous blue hedgehog is back for a supersonic sequel, having settled in Green Hills and eager to prove he can be a true hero. Dr Robotnik makes a return, with sidekick Knuckles, and Sonic teams up with Tails to stop an emerald with the power to destroy civilisations falling into the wrong hands.

Voices are provided by a starstudded cast including James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Idris Elba.

Showing at: Odeon Dundee and Dunfermline, The Kino (Glenrothes and Leven), New Picture House (St Andrews), Cineworld Dundee, Chalmers Filmhouse (Arbroath), IMAX Perth, The Montrose Playhouse, The Birks Cinema (Aberfeldy)

Watch the trailer

Rabbit Academy (U)

Described as Peter Rabbit meets Monsters University, this Easter-themed family adventure follows Max, Emmy and their friends. Max is a city rabbit in a master class for Easter Rabbits but must find his own super-power to protect Easter when a fellow rabbit conspires with foxes to destroy all eggs.

Showing at: Odeon Dundee and Dunfermline, Cineworld Dundee

Watch the trailer

Sing 2 (U)

Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star animal cast are back and having turned New Moon Theater into a local hit Buster has set his sights on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But he needs to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star – played by Bono – to join them.

Characters are also voiced by Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey and Pharrell Williams. McConaughey, Letitia Wright

Showing at: Odeon Dundee and Dunfermline, Cineworld Dundee

Watch the trailer

Coppelia (U)

This modern retelling of a 19th Century ballet combines animation and live action dance, and is entirely without dialogue. It tells the love story of Swan and Franz, jeopardised by cosmetic surgeon Dr Coppelia – a toy maker in the original – the beautiful Coppelia. It tackles modern day issues of social media and an image conscious society.

The cast includes Michaela DePrince and Dame Darcey Bussell.

Showing at: DCA

Watch the trailer

For days, timings and tickets see individual cinema websites: Odeon Dundee, Odeon Dunfermline, Cineworld Dundee, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), The Montrose Playhouse, Chalmers Filmhouse, IMAX Playhouse Perth, The Kino cinemas in Glenrothes and Leven, St Andrew’s New Picture House and The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy.

