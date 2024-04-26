Madonna thanks children for support after ‘near-death experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Madonna thanks children for support after ‘near-death experience’

By Press Association
Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)
Madonna (Yui Mok/PA)

Madonna has thanked her children for their support after “a near-death experience” last year.

The US singer, 65, had to halt her tour in 2023 after a “serious bacterial infection” and a stint in intensive care.

She rescheduled her North American shows and kicked off the tour in London in October at The O2 before moving to the US, Canada and Mexico leg.

On Thursday, the day before the 80th show of her Celebration Tour, she posted on Instagram: “I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.

“Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a two month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me.

“There enthusiasm kept me going!!! They were also going to school and rehearsing every night!! (I) am so very proud of all of them.

Prince Harry visits US
Madonna and her son David (Chris Ison/PA)

“I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you want to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them. And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I.”

The message was accompanied by images of some of her children performing on stage with the seven-time Grammy-winner during her tour, which features her greatest hits.

The Queen of Pop has two biological children, Rocco and Lourdes, and four adopted children from Malawi: David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella.

On Friday, Madonna will play the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City before heading to Brazil for a date at Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, on May 4.