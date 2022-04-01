5 family fun activities in Dundee for the Easter holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 family fun activities in Dundee for the Easter holidays

By Laura Devlin
April 1 2022, 6.00pm Updated: April 1 2022, 8.33pm
There is no shortage of activities in Dundee to get involved with.
The Easter holidays are here and many families might find themselves at a loose end.

But with everything from museums to wildlife parks on offer, there is no shortage of activities in Dundee to get involved with.

We have put together a list of the top five things to do in Dundee  that can keep all the family occupied this Easter.

McManus Art Gallery & Museum

Rated as one of Scotland’s best visitor attractions, the galleries offer a fascinating insight into Dundee through exhibitions of art, history and the environment.

You can also a walk down memory lane and immerse yourself in ‘The Street’,  a new exhibition that offers visitors an insight to how people lived in the Victorian era.

Admission is free and last entry is 15 minutes before gallery closing time.

One of the favourite attractions The McManus, the Tay Whale.

Verdant Works

Verdant Works tells the story of Dundee’s industrial textile heritage. Visitors can learn about those who worked in the mills, as well as seeing how they lived and worked in an industry which enveloped Dundee.

You can also see and hear the machines at work and step back to a time where the mills were the heart of the city.

Tickets to the museum can be booked online or on the day at the site.

Verdant Works.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre

Camperdown Wildlife Centre is open all year and is home to a number of animals including owls, lemurs and donkeys.

There are facilities including a cafe and shop on site so the whole family will enjoy their day in Dundee this Easter.

The opening times in April are 10am to 4.30pm daily, with the last admission 3.45pm. For more information, visit the website here.

One of the meerkats at Camperdown Zoo.

Urban Moves Dance Camp

The Urban Moves Dance Camp will run from April 11 to 15 and provides a fun and energetic week for primary and secondary school aged pupils.

Dancers will learn and create street dance choreography alongside a dedicated team of Urban Moves coaches.

The camp will be held at St Paul’s Academy between 10:00am to 3:30pm each day and costs £70 (£65 for Leisure Active junior/teen members or with a Active Lifestyle Card).

St Paul’s RC Academy where the dance camp is being held.

Gymnastic Camp

Held at the McTaggart Gymnastics Performance centre, this is a fun-filled camp for all abilities.

Participants will learn new skills, play fun games and meet new friends during the week long camp, which will be held in both weeks of the Easter holidays.

Leisure and Culture Dundee recommends bringing a pack lunch and plenty water as no water fountain is available.

The cost for this activity is £70 or £65 for Leisure Active junior/teen members and those with a Active Lifestyle Card. The camp is only open to those in P1 to 7.

To book, follow click here.

