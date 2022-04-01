JIM SPENCE: Some fans think it’s football to ‘make your eyes bleed’ at Tannadice but Dundee United boss Tam Courts is confounding critics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
JIM SPENCE: Some fans think it’s football to ‘make your eyes bleed’ at Tannadice but Dundee United boss Tam Courts is confounding critics

By Jim Spence
April 1 2022, 6.00pm
Dundee United manager Tam Courts.
A United win at Hibs will be a step nearer to a top six place and a chance of European football next season.

The international break will have allowed tired bodies and minds valuable rest ahead of the final push to achieve both things.

Ten months into his reign as Tannadice boss Tam Courts is close to being able to confound remaining doubters of his capabilities.

Last time I looked, 40 players had appeared in a United first team shirt this season and while there have been bumps along the road, good progress has been made in giving youth the chance to shine in a team which is also not short of experienced hands.

Some fans have been less than impressed at the quality of football on display at times, with one die hard who follows the team home and away describing it to me as ‘making your eyes bleed’.

That’s the subjective nature of football: one fan’s meat is another’s poison.

Ultimately results are the key determinants in football and come five o clock on Saturday, United supporters may well be celebrating a top half finish allowing them to go into next week’s derby in a very relaxed and celebratory mood.

Dundee players can’t afford to concern themselves with the current waffle and spin over the new stadium.

They’re playing now for their own and the club’s future.

It’s been clear for a while that they and St Johnstone were in a two-way scrap for the automatic drop spot and the play-off shot.

Saints hold the balance of the advantage with a four-point cushion with just seven games remaining.

There’s no margin for error for the Dark Blues and the Perth men have every incentive to keep the boot on their rivals’ throat by continuing the form which has taken four from six points in their last two games.

I’m no fan of the Championship which is where one and perhaps both clubs are heading.

That’s not a dig at the quality of the second tier, but ambitious clubs must always want to play at the highest level in front of big crowds and with better income streams which in turn attracts better players.

There will be plenty of time for recriminations and soul searching at both Dens and McDiarmid Park once the season is over.

But the next few weeks require an almighty effort and heave from both squads to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

Like a puppy, relegation isn’t just for Christmas.

It can become a long barren series of gloomy winters.

Crowds dip and all the hard work of building a squad can be thrown away as the better players who can move look to get out, while it becomes a struggle to attract the quality of player needed to get back to the top flight.

In Dundee’s case, although I’m sceptical about the proposed new stadium actually happening, dropping into the Championship may make the likelihood of leaving Dens even more remote.

Relegation leaves a stain on any CV.

It’s a badge of dishonour for players to avoid.

