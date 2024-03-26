ANDREW BATCHELOR: Happy birthday, HMS Unicorn!

This week marks a very special milestone for one of our most beloved attractions, as the HMS Unicorn celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The Unicorn was first launched on March 30 1824 and 200 years on, it is still resilient and pushing ahead towards an exciting future.

I always find the history of Dundee’s maritime heritage very fascinating, from the RRS Discovery to the SS Californian, the city has built some famous ships.

But the Unicorn is different. It may have not been built in Dundee, but the city and its people have adopted it as one of their own – one of the reasons why I have so much love for it.

I remember one of my first times visiting the Unicorn when I was in primary school. It was the first stop we went to on a school trip where we toured Dundee back in Primary 4.

My most recent visit was not too long ago. I attended an exciting event which looked at the proposals for the future of the ship – and the team there are really pushing for it. Yes, it can be labelled as ambitious, but never underestimate Dundonians, we can achieve anything if we put our minds to it.

But the Unicorn wouldn’t be in the exciting position that it is in today if it weren’t for the volunteers who have put in the effort round the clock to help keep the Unicorn afloat – literally.

A lot of the volunteers are from different backgrounds and they do such a brilliant job in helping visitors as they come on board the ship.

The Unicorn also does a lot of work experience with youngsters, which is brilliant.

I am absolutely excited about the future of HMS Unicorn – and there has been quite the buzz around it.

The ship recently received some of the largest donations in its history, from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, who donated £1.1 million, and the American billionaire John Paul DeJoria, who donated £20,000.

These donations will help the Unicorn push ahead with its exciting plans for the ship to move into dry dock at the nearby East Graving Dock and a new visitor centre to open by the next decade.

Eden Project coming to the city would bring an even bigger boost for the Unicorn as well, as both will be just a stone’s throw away from each other. This would bring much more attention to this beloved ship.

But for now, HMS Unicorn has got celebrations in order as it gears towards its bicentenary this week.

We are lucky to have one of the oldest ships in the world on our doorstep and I look forward to visiting again very soon.

Happy 200th birthday HMS Unicorn!