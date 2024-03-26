ANDREW BATCHELOR: Happy birthday, HMS Unicorn!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Happy birthday, HMS Unicorn!

Andrew Batchelor wishes a happy 200th birthday to one of Dundee's biggest attractions.

HMS Unicorn
The HMS Unicorn is Scotland's oldest ship. Image: HMS Unicorn
By Andrew Batchelor

This week marks a very special milestone for one of our most beloved attractions, as the HMS Unicorn celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The Unicorn was first launched on March 30 1824 and 200 years on, it is still resilient and pushing ahead towards an exciting future.

I always find the history of Dundee’s maritime heritage very fascinating, from the RRS Discovery to the SS Californian, the city has built some famous ships.

But the Unicorn is different. It may have not been built in Dundee, but the city and its people have adopted it as one of their own – one of the reasons why I have so much love for it.

I remember one of my first times visiting the Unicorn when I was in primary school. It was the first stop we went to on a school trip where we toured Dundee back in Primary 4.

My most recent visit was not too long ago. I attended an exciting event which looked at the proposals for the future of the ship – and the team there are really pushing for it. Yes, it can be labelled as ambitious, but never underestimate Dundonians, we can achieve anything if we put our minds to it.

But the Unicorn wouldn’t be in the exciting position that it is in today if it weren’t for the volunteers who have put in the effort round the clock to help keep the Unicorn afloat – literally.

A lot of the volunteers are from different backgrounds and they do such a brilliant job in helping visitors as they come on board the ship.

The Unicorn also does a lot of work experience with youngsters, which is brilliant.

I am absolutely excited about the future of HMS Unicorn – and there has been quite the buzz around it.

The ship recently received some of the largest donations in its history, from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, who donated £1.1 million, and the American billionaire John Paul DeJoria, who donated £20,000.

These donations will help the Unicorn push ahead with its exciting plans for the ship to move into dry dock at the nearby East Graving Dock and a new visitor centre to open by the next decade.

Eden Project coming to the city would bring an even bigger boost for the Unicorn as well, as both will be just a stone’s throw away from each other. This would bring much more attention to this beloved ship.

But for now, HMS Unicorn has got celebrations in order as it gears towards its bicentenary this week.

We are lucky to have one of the oldest ships in the world on our doorstep and I look forward to visiting again very soon.

Happy 200th birthday HMS Unicorn!

