Fife Woman, 53, charged after Border Collie dies following Fife ‘dog-on-dog attack’ The incident happened near Kilconquhar in the East Neuk last month. By Lindsey Hamilton March 26 2024, 1:58pm March 26 2024, 1:58pm Share Woman, 53, charged after Border Collie dies following Fife ‘dog-on-dog attack’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4932164/woman-charged-fife-dog-on-dog-attack/ Copy Link Missy died after spending several days at the vets following the alleged dog-on-dog attack in Fife. Image: Supplied A 53-year-old woman has been charged after a Border Collie died following an alleged dog-on-dog attack in Fife. The incident happened on February 11 in Kilconquhar in the East Neuk. Anne Baker’s dog, Missy, died after spending several days at the vet following the incident. Police have now confirmed a woman has been charged in connection with the alleged attack. Woman, 53, charged under Dangerous Dogs Act A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Sunday February 11, we received a report of a dog-on-dog attack at Kilconquhar, Leven. “The matter was referred to the dog warden. “Following further inquiries and engagement with partners, a 53-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”