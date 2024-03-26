Dundee United launch 2024/25 season tickets with price freeze – as club bid to grow singing section

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United launch 2024/25 season tickets with price freeze – as club bid to grow singing section

United put briefs for next term on sale ahead of a crucial Championship fixture against Raith Rovers this weekend.

By Alan Temple
A Dundee United flag at Tannadice
United have put their season tickets on sale for next term. Image: SNS

Dundee United have frozen season ticket prices for next season regardless of what division the Tangerines are playing in.

The Tannadice outfit launched their 2024/25 sales campaign on Tuesday afternoon, with an initial loyalty period running until April 30.

Adult tickets for the new term are available at prices starting from £339, while over-65s can claim their seat from £204.

An under-21/student brief is available from £178, under-18s from £157, under-16s from £85 and under-12s can secure their tickets from £40.

A packed Tannadice, home of Dundee United
A packed Tannadice. Image: SNS

A club spokesperson wrote: “Each season, our goal is to create a package that attracts supporters, offers affordable football and maintains our competitiveness on the park.

“We assess ourselves against other clubs to ensure our Season Ticket offering stands out favourably.”

Continuing the scheme that has been in operation for the previous two season, supporters can buy two free under-12 season tickets with any adult season ticket in the George Fox Stand Lower.

A bumper Dundee United crowd at Tannadice
A bumper crowd at Tannadice last term. Image: SNS

United also confirmed that the “Singing Section” will be housed seats 53-74, rows A-F, of the Eddie Thompson Stand. It is understood the club keen to grow that area following a successful first season in operation.

Full details are available HERE.

