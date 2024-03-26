Dundee United launch 2024/25 season tickets with price freeze – as club bid to grow singing section

Dundee United have frozen season ticket prices for next season regardless of what division the Tangerines are playing in.

The Tannadice outfit launched their 2024/25 sales campaign on Tuesday afternoon, with an initial loyalty period running until April 30.

Adult tickets for the new term are available at prices starting from £339, while over-65s can claim their seat from £204.

An under-21/student brief is available from £178, under-18s from £157, under-16s from £85 and under-12s can secure their tickets from £40.

A club spokesperson wrote: “Each season, our goal is to create a package that attracts supporters, offers affordable football and maintains our competitiveness on the park.

“We assess ourselves against other clubs to ensure our Season Ticket offering stands out favourably.”

Continuing the scheme that has been in operation for the previous two season, supporters can buy two free under-12 season tickets with any adult season ticket in the George Fox Stand Lower.

United also confirmed that the “Singing Section” will be housed seats 53-74, rows A-F, of the Eddie Thompson Stand. It is understood the club keen to grow that area following a successful first season in operation.

Full details are available HERE.