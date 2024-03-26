Ross Docherty ‘itching’ for crack at Raith Rovers as Dundee United skipper notes ‘noise’ from title rivals

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty admits he is relishing a belated crack at Raith Rovers after noting “the noise” coming from the Stark’s Park camp this season.

Docherty, 31, has only lined up against the Kirkcaldy club once this campaign, playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw between the sides on October 7. It remains the only point United have gained against Raith.

Injury issues sidelined him for successive defeats against the Fifers at Tannadice and the breathless 2-1 reverse in Kirkcaldy.

Rovers’ decision to tweet footage of United goalkeeper Jack Walton being wiped out by Jack Hamilton in the aftermath of the most recent meeting of the sides was described as “strange” by Jim Goodwin.

And just last week – in the context of the row over Raith’s ticket allocation for the upcoming showdown – Rovers’ manager Ian Murray stated, “we now know publicly that we’ve got them a little bit rattled”.

“Nobody was looking towards it before the weekend – we knew how tough a challenge Inverness would pose – but now everyone is buzzing for that (Rovers) game,” Docherty told Courier Sport. “I’m especially looking forward to it.

“I don’t take any other game for granted but I’ve been itching to play Raith Rovers. There has been a fair bit of noise from their camp throughout the season.

“We have tried to concentrate on ourselves – but now it’s almost time for the game. It’s two teams at the top of the league and I think it’ll be bouncing out there (Tannadice).

“Folk can chat about whatever they like but we, as players, know that it’s about what we do in training, and then take into the game on Saturday.

“Hopefully, everyone is at it in training – I’m sure they will be – and we take it into the weekend. I’m sure there will be an extra edge all week because everyone will be desperate to be in that team.”

Nerves?

That accusation of being “rattled” hangs heavy in the air.

As do suggestions that United are wilting under the pressure of a nerve-shredding title-race.

Their 1-1 draw against Inverness on Saturday means the Terrors have only won six of their 13 fixtures in 2024. Not champion form.

“If we were nervous, I don’t think you would have seen that reaction in the second half (against Inverness),” said Docherty, to that criticism.

“That’s easy for me to say – and maybe it looks different from the outside – but we dominated 70 minutes of that game, minimum, and on another day, we could have scored five or six goals.”

Docherty is also acutely aware that United MUST stop conceding first in matches, as they have in eight of their last 12 games. Against a Rovers side on a run of three successive clean sheets, that failing could be terminal.

“The obvious point is: it (falling behind) is giving ourselves a mountain to claim,” said Docherty.

“Games are hard enough – with the way teams set up against us, sitting off – without that. We need to rectify that, and soon, because we are running out of games to kick on and get ahead in the league.

“We’re all honest boys and, as a group, that’s how it has been through the season. We’ll always ask difficult questions of each other and put our hands up, if needed.”

Ross Graham backing

Docherty, meanwhile, has backed Ross Graham as “ample” cover for Kevin Holt in the United defence if – as is feared – the big centre-back if facing a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

“I’m gutted for Kev but everyone saw how good Ross Graham was when he came on,” said the Tannadice skipper. “He is ample cover, in my opinion, and it’s a great opportunity for the big man to get in there and grab a shirt.

“And hopefully Holty has a speedy recovery.”