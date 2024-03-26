Eye-catching stats behind Dundee with and without Antonio Portales – and does Mexican have a chance of Copa America call-up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Eye-catching stats behind Dundee with and without Antonio Portales – and does Mexican have a chance of Copa America call-up?

The Mexican defender has set his sights on an international debut this summer.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: DCT
By George Cran

Antonio Portales is a player with ambition – he wants top six football with Dundee and a place in the Mexico squad for this summer’s Copa America.

Though he is yet to turn out for his country, the central defender is determined to do everything he can in dark blue to earn a trip to the USA in June.

Do his performances so far, however, match his ambition?

Courier Sport takes a look.

Season so far

Portales has unfortunately missed more matches than he has played this season, with two significant injuries have derailing the summer signing’s debut campaign.

The first came on his Premiership bow.

Dundee's Antonio Portales takes a moment before kick-off at Hibs. Image: SNS
Portales had made two League Cup appearances before lining up against Motherwell on the opening day of the league season.

But it lasted just six minutes before an ankle injury saw him side-lined for the next two months.

His return brought a hard-earned clean sheet at Hibs, followed by another four in the next five games.

Antonio Portales was in fine form once more for Dundee. Image: SNS
But then injury struck once more; this time at the start of November as he gave chase to Rangers forward Abdallah Sima.

A hamstring pinged and that was the Mexican out again until February.

An unhappy return saw Celtic put seven past the Dee before a draw with Kilmarnock and then a shut-out against Aberdeen last time out.

So far he’s played 15 times with six wins, five draws and four defeats.

What the stats say

With Portales in the team, Dundee have picked up 17 Premiership points in 13 matches (1.3 per game).

Without him, their 16 games have yielded 19 (1.2 per game).

In terms of goals conceded, there is little difference with and without the Mexican.

However, take away two matches against Rangers and Celtic in which 12 goals were conceded and there is a notable improvement to the team’s defensive performance against the rest of the division.

Without Portales, Dundee conceded 1.5 goals per game (21 conceded in 14 matches).

With Portales in the backline, that number drops significantly to 0.8 goals per game (eight in 10 matches).

The big takeaway is that against the teams Dundee are expected to compete against, i.e. everyone but the Old Firm, Portales makes a BIG difference.

A simpler stat is to look at the clean sheets this season. Dundee have nine shut-outs in the Premiership this term – Portales was part of six of those.

The Mexican is a key man in Tony Docherty’s defence, no doubt.

Mexico squad?

Will he be able to force his way into the Mexico squad, though?

He says manager Jaime Lozano is aware of his talent but the Mexicans finished their Nations League campaign this week and there was no call for Portales.

Back in February, before Portales returned to the Dundee team, Lozano named a massive 60 players in a preliminary squad ahead of the two March games.

Mexico boss Jaime Lozano. Image: Shutterstock
That was whittled down and only three recognised centre-backs were named in the final squad. Six Mexico-based central defenders were cut.

The most experienced centre-backs are Cesar Montes of struggling Spanish outfit Almeria and Genoa’s Johan Vasquez.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesus Orozco of Mexican league outfit Guadalajara is in the squad but has just two caps to his name.

The other five defenders named in the squad are predominantly full-backs.

It appears centre-back is not a position in which Mexico are blessed with talent.

So, if Portales can shine for Dundee between now and the end of the season he might actually have a chance of a surprise call-up.

Conversation