Antonio Portales opens up on double dream with Dundee and Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Antonio Portales opens up on double dream with Dundee and Mexico

The Mexican defender has his sights set high with both club and country.

Antonio Portales in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Antonio Portales in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Mexican defender Antonio Portales admits it would be fiesta time for him if he can realise his dream double this season.

The Dundee centre-half has been a standout for Tony Docherty’s team this season after signing for the Dark Blues from Atlante in the summer.

The fans favourite has recently recovered from a hamstring injury and is determined to finish the campaign on a high.

Portales hopes to help Dundee – who currently sit seventh in the Premiership table just one point behind Hibs – secure a top six finish and, from a personal point of view, earn a call-up to the Mexico squad for the Copa America in June.

The 27-year-old said: “The target for Dundee is to be in the first six places. It is very important for the club.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales is close to a first-team return. Image: SNS
Dundee defender Antonio Portales has made his first team return. Image: SNS

“Everyone in the team is working hard towards that objective to be in that situation.

“It would also be a dream for me if I could win a call-up for Mexico for the Copa America.

“The tournament will be in three months and hopefully I can do it.

“The Mexico coach knows me and all I can do is to try to play well for Dundee and if the call comes, it is good – if not, it is no problem and I will try again.

“But if Dundee can get top six and I get a call-up from Mexico it would be fiesta time – party!”

Portales admitted it was a big learning curve for him on and off the pitch after he first arrived in Scotland.

However, he believes he has now fully acclimatised to everything this country can throw at him.

Dundee is a ‘good city’ for Portales

Portales added: “The football here is different – it is a lot more physical and you have to be strong on the pitch.

“The game in Scotland is a lot faster and a lot more direct. The strikers are all tall and strong.

“It is challenging and I know I need to compete all the time.

“But I feel I have learned and now understand football here – I am happy.

“I also like living in Dundee and it is a good city for me.

“To be here is a dream for me, playing in Europe in Scotland.

“I love Dundee FC, the atmosphere and the fans. The coaching staff and my teammates are all great with me.

“The weather can be difficult but I like it! Right now back home it is around 30 or 32 degrees. But I enjoy the weather in Dundee.”

Diego Pineda and Antonio Portales in action together at Dens Park. Image: SNS

Portales has English lessons every day but he admitted his Dundee team-mate and Mexican compatriot Diego Pineda was a huge help to him in the early days in Scotland when he found himself lost in translation.

Portales added: “I met Diego four years ago and he is my friend and my brother right now.

“My English is better right now but the first days were tough for me. I understood, but speaking English was difficult.

“So Diego was a big help. He is a very good person.

“The people in Dundee are also very nice and sometimes they will shout in the street, ‘Hey, dos amigos! Diego! Antonio!”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty is missing a number of stars ahead of Dundee's clash with Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Dundee suffer new injury blow as Tony Docherty urges troops to seize top six…
Mark Fotheringham addresses his Hertha players during a crunch Bundesliga clash
Mark Fotheringham to Aberdeen FC? Who is Dundee-born coach with Bundesliga pedigree and German…
Luke McCowan is Dundee's top scorer this season Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Extending Luke McCowan contract would be real statement of Dundee intent
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
Key city group claims Dundee FC stadium plan could cause crashes on the Kingsway
15
(L to R) Luke McCowan, Zach Robinson, Owen Beck and Lyall Cameron model Dundee's new third kit. Image: Dundee FC
'Absolutely stunning': Dundee fans react as club reveal Black Watch-inspired third kit
2
(L to R) Hibs' Martin Boyle, Dundee's Luke McCowan and Motherwell's Theo Bair will all hope to help their teams secure a spot in the top six. Images: SNS
Dundee's top six chase: The Dark Blues' plus 2 major rivals' chances rated
Dundee FC loanees Rayan Mohammed, Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr.
Dundee loan report: How are 10 Dees doing in lower leagues?
Jon McCracken kept goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Dundee's goalkeeping dilemma: Trevor Carson or Jon McCracken?
Scott Tiffoney
Confidence flowing for Dundee's Scott Tiffoney as 'brilliant ball-carrier' hailed for work ethic
Michael Mellon
EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mellon opens up on Dundee desire, St Johnstone injury and playing 'cat…

Conversation