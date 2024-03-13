Antonio Portales opens up on double dream with Dundee and Mexico

Mexican defender Antonio Portales admits it would be fiesta time for him if he can realise his dream double this season.

The Dundee centre-half has been a standout for Tony Docherty’s team this season after signing for the Dark Blues from Atlante in the summer.

The fans favourite has recently recovered from a hamstring injury and is determined to finish the campaign on a high.

Portales hopes to help Dundee – who currently sit seventh in the Premiership table just one point behind Hibs – secure a top six finish and, from a personal point of view, earn a call-up to the Mexico squad for the Copa America in June.

The 27-year-old said: “The target for Dundee is to be in the first six places. It is very important for the club.

“Everyone in the team is working hard towards that objective to be in that situation.

“It would also be a dream for me if I could win a call-up for Mexico for the Copa America.

“The tournament will be in three months and hopefully I can do it.

“The Mexico coach knows me and all I can do is to try to play well for Dundee and if the call comes, it is good – if not, it is no problem and I will try again.

“But if Dundee can get top six and I get a call-up from Mexico it would be fiesta time – party!”

Portales admitted it was a big learning curve for him on and off the pitch after he first arrived in Scotland.

However, he believes he has now fully acclimatised to everything this country can throw at him.

Dundee is a ‘good city’ for Portales

Portales added: “The football here is different – it is a lot more physical and you have to be strong on the pitch.

“The game in Scotland is a lot faster and a lot more direct. The strikers are all tall and strong.

“It is challenging and I know I need to compete all the time.

“But I feel I have learned and now understand football here – I am happy.

“I also like living in Dundee and it is a good city for me.

“To be here is a dream for me, playing in Europe in Scotland.

“I love Dundee FC, the atmosphere and the fans. The coaching staff and my teammates are all great with me.

“The weather can be difficult but I like it! Right now back home it is around 30 or 32 degrees. But I enjoy the weather in Dundee.”

Portales has English lessons every day but he admitted his Dundee team-mate and Mexican compatriot Diego Pineda was a huge help to him in the early days in Scotland when he found himself lost in translation.

Portales added: “I met Diego four years ago and he is my friend and my brother right now.

“My English is better right now but the first days were tough for me. I understood, but speaking English was difficult.

“So Diego was a big help. He is a very good person.

“The people in Dundee are also very nice and sometimes they will shout in the street, ‘Hey, dos amigos! Diego! Antonio!”