Passenger racially abused driver and grappled in aisle due to ‘dark’ Fife bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Passenger racially abused driver and grappled in aisle due to ‘dark’ Fife bus

Thomas Straiton wound up in court after thumping the bus driver's cabin.

By Ciaran Shanks
Thomas Straiton.
Thomas Straiton took the chance in court to apologise for his behaviour.

A 66-year-old man drunkenly grappled in the aisle with a fellow Fife bus passenger after flying into a rage with the driver because he was travelling in darkness.

Thomas Straiton wound up in court for the first time in his life after thumping the driver’s cabin.

Straiton said “why don’t you go back to your own f****** country where you belong” when another passenger tried to intervene after the bus had stopped in Fife.

The pair then grappled in the bus aisle as the dispute turned violent.

He told a sheriff he “lost it” after becoming annoyed at the bus being driven without an interior light.

Passenger angry over dark bus

Straiton, of High Street, Auchtermuchty, had been drinking before boarding the bus in Glenrothes at around 8.20pm on November 3.

As it approached Gateside, he stood up from his seat to speak to the driver about the lack of lighting but quickly became abusive.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused appeared to be heavily intoxicated.

“He was becoming increasingly irate.

“He began to shout and swear at the driver in an aggressive manner and struck the side of the driver’s cab with his hand in a violent gesture.”

Straiton’s unruly behaviour was filmed by a fellow passenger on their phone.

He was approached by the man he would later assault when the bus had stopped in Gateside.

He called the man a “junkie” before uttering the racially offensive remark.

Grappling in the aisle

Mrs Mackenzie added: “The argument has escalated and the accused punched the complainer to the head, striking him to the left side of his temple.

“They then began to grapple within the aisle of the bus.

“The complainer was struck several times to the head.”

Police were contacted some time later and Straiton was found in the passenger seat of a car after being picked up.

He had a small amount of blood coming from his hand.

Fife bus passenger apologises for driver abuse

Straiton, a first offender, pled guilty to acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks and repeatedly striking the bus driver’s cabin partition on November 3 last year at the A91, Gateside.

He also repeatedly punched the other man on the head and body to his injury.

The man did not require medical treatment.

Straiton appeared without legal representation and freely admitted to Sheriff Andrew Berry that he had “drank quite a lot of alcohol”.

After being asked what triggered the incident, Straiton said: “The lights went out on the bus and the person who I assaulted was standing talking to the driver and I started shouting at the driver because the whole bus was in blackness.

“Then I just lost it.

“It was out of character for me. I would like to apologise to everybody involved.”

Straiton, who removes furniture for a living, was fined £200.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Fife thief Derrin Gunn had a 'fascination' for Fiestas.
Fife thief with 'fascination for Fiestas' used £200 coding device in 'meticulously planned' heists
Ross Cochrane leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver left passenger vomiting blood after high-speed Dundee crash
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Car flipper & vape and pizza 'robbery'
Adam McMillan. Image: Facebook.
Dangerous Dundee driver back in court days after police leg crush case
Stirling Sheriff Court.
Stirling councillor in court to deny child abuse image charge
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Inverkeithing bully attacked dogs and assaulted woman while pregnant
The charge stated Mohammed stalked his victim at Alfie's Chippy in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy chip shop boss stalked teenager while wife fought cancer at home
The charges were denied at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man faces charge of encouraging dog to fight rat
Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
Mary Johnston.
Dundee pensioner illegally claimed brother's funeral costs from social security