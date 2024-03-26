Dundee chef banned for ‘appalling’ driving before BMW crash in Fife

A chef who forced another motorist off the road on his way home from work has been banned from driving and placed under supervision.

William Reilly, 40, was previously warned that he was at risk of a jail term for his “appalling” driving on the A91 at Guardbridge.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Reilly, who had been drinking, failed to provide specimens for analysis.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “He was seen to try and overtake at speed.

“The passenger in the other vehicle shouted at the driver to watch out because there was no room for him.

“The witness braked hard.

“The accused’s BMW pulled in sharply, striking the front offside of her car with his car.

“They both spun out of control.”

Ms High added: “The accused’s vehicle mounted the verge and struck a stone wall, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the wall.

“He then spun back off the verge and re-entered both carriageways and came to a stop in the northbound carriageway.”

Traffic came to a halt and both vehicles suffered extensive damage, with Reilly and the occupants in the other vehicle taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Drink ‘affected his judgement’

Reilly, from Dundee, admitted driving his BMW 116 dangerously on the A91 Guardbridge to St Andrews road in Fife on September 8 2021.

He pled guilty to tailgating other motorists and gesticulating at them to get out of his way.

He admitted passing on a roundabout, trying to overtake in the face of oncoming traffic when it was dangerous, colliding with a car, mounting the verge and striking a wall.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen.

Reilly returned for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said Reilly had taken alcohol on the day in question as a means of coping with stress.

He added: “Clearly, that has affected his judgement.

“He could well have caused serious harm to others as well as himself.”

Alternatives to prison

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “As I told you on the last occasion, this driving was appalling.

“I was – and I am – considering a custodial sentence here but I also have to look at any alternatives that I can follow.

“In this case, there are.”

Reilly was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

