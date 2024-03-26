Dundee chef banned for ‘appalling’ driving before BMW crash in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee chef banned for ‘appalling’ driving before BMW crash in Fife

William Reilly was previously warned that he was at risk of a jail term for his "appalling" driving on the A91 at Guardbridge.

By Ciaran Shanks
William Reilly.
William Reilly had been warned he could be jailed.

A chef who forced another motorist off the road on his way home from work has been banned from driving and placed under supervision.

William Reilly, 40, was previously warned that he was at risk of a jail term for his “appalling” driving on the A91 at Guardbridge.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Reilly, who had been drinking, failed to provide specimens for analysis.

Prosecutor Sarah High said: “He was seen to try and overtake at speed.

“The passenger in the other vehicle shouted at the driver to watch out because there was no room for him.

“The witness braked hard.

“The accused’s BMW pulled in sharply, striking the front offside of her car with his car.

“They both spun out of control.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Reilly was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ms High added: “The accused’s vehicle mounted the verge and struck a stone wall, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and the wall.

“He then spun back off the verge and re-entered both carriageways and came to a stop in the northbound carriageway.”

Traffic came to a halt and both vehicles suffered extensive damage, with Reilly and the occupants in the other vehicle taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Drink ‘affected his judgement’

Reilly, from Dundee, admitted driving his BMW 116 dangerously on the A91 Guardbridge to St Andrews road in Fife on September 8 2021.

He pled guilty to tailgating other motorists and gesticulating at them to get out of his way.

He admitted passing on a roundabout, trying to overtake in the face of oncoming traffic when it was dangerous, colliding with a car, mounting the verge and striking a wall.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen.

Reilly returned for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said Reilly had taken alcohol on the day in question as a means of coping with stress.

He added: “Clearly, that has affected his judgement.

“He could well have caused serious harm to others as well as himself.”

Alternatives to prison

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “As I told you on the last occasion, this driving was appalling.

“I was – and I am – considering a custodial sentence here but I also have to look at any alternatives that I can follow.

“In this case, there are.”

Reilly was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to perform 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

