Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Tangerines blow chance to open 3-point Championship lead despite astonishing Louis Moult strike

An astonishing Louis Moult strike was required to rescue a draw for Dundee United against Inverness as the Tannadice side blew the chance to open up a three-point lead over Raith Rovers.

Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Jags opened the scoring through Wallace Duffy as the Highlanders took advantage of some errant defending.

The hosts levelled after the break as Moult climbed from the bench and produced a stunning effort from close to the half-way line.

Despite plenty of pressure – including Declan Gallagher rattling the post – the Tangerines were unable to find a winner, and had to clear a last-gasp James Carragher shot off the line.

United are now one point ahead of Rovers, with a nerve-shredding showdown between the sides next weekend looming large.

Jim Goodwin made three changes to the side that was soundly beaten by Dunfermline eight days prior, with Liam Grimshaw, Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton all coming into the side.

Scott McMann missed out through injury – his first absence of the entire campaign – while Jordan Tillson and Moult were named on the bench.

United ship the first goal again

United were the first to threaten as they attempted to grasp the initiative, with Alex Greive rippling the side-netting following a cut-back from strike-partner Tony Watt.

However, it was the Caley Jags who struck first.

Arabim Pepple took advantage of a foolhardy challenge by Grimshaw, rolling the Englishman on the left wing before fizzing a low cross into the box. Jack Walton could only parry the ball as far as Duffy, who tapped home.

The eighth time in their last 12 games that United have fallen behind.

Kevin Holt headed wide from a Miller Thomson corner-kick as the Tangerines sought an immediate response.

Ross Docherty then forced a sharp save from Mark Ridgers with a powerful half-volley from the edge of the box and, as the pressure built, Middleton headed wide from eight yards.

In a major blow for the Tangerines, Holt – one of the Terrors’ more consistent performers this season – had to be withdrawn after 20 minutes. Ross Graham entered the fray.

Watt was afforded a gilt-edged chance to bag a leveller after being sent haring through on goal, but his low drive was superbly saved by Ridgers.

The last act of the half was the Inverness keeper clutching a deflected drive from distance by Docherty.

The jeers rang out loudly as Chris Graham’s whistle blew.

Outrageous Moult strike

A curling Cameron Harper free-kick drifted across the face of goal as the United defence continued to look nervy whenever the Caley Jags ventured forward.

Walton was forced into a sharp save to thwart Max Anderson’s effort from the edge of the box.

United levelled in outrageous fashion when Moult – on as a half-time replacement for Grimshaw – converted his 16th goal of the season from all of 50 YARDS, latching onto a loose ball in midfield and looping his shot past the advanced Ridgers.

United almost completed a turnaround when Gallagher rattled the post with a ferocious left-footed drive. From the rebound, Graham was denied from close-range by Ridgers.

Barring his positioning for Moult’s equaliser, Ridgers was enjoying a faultless afternoon at Tannadice, and the former Hearts stopper pulled off a sensational save to tip a point-blank Docherty header over the bar.

United players and fans alike were convinced that on-loan Dundee defender Cammy Kerr deserved to be dismissed for a mistimed, high challenge on Moult. Referee Graham instead produced a yellow card.

Captain Docherty was leading by example for the Tangerines and a super jinking dribble into the box culminated in a cut-back to Watt, only for the experienced striker to lash high and wide.

Attempting to produce a similar impact to fellow substitute Moult, Chris Mochrie warmed the palms of Ridgers following an intrepid burst into the box.

But it was Inverness who came closest to grabbing all three points when a Carragher shot was blocked on the line by Docherty, before Samson Lawal’s ferocious effort was parried wide by Walton.

Star man: Ross Docherty (Dundee United)

Always a combative, reliable presence in the engine room, Docherty was also a real threat in the final third against the Caley Jags.

He registered three efforts on target, one of which required a wonderful save from Ridgers.

And it was his goal-line intervention that ensured United didn’t suffer a chastening defeat.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2): Walton 6; Thomson 6, Gallagher 6, Holt (Graham 21, 6), Grimshaw 4 (Moult 45); Fotheringham 5 (Cudjoe 57), Docherty 7, Sibbald 7, Middleton 6; Watt 6, Greive 5 (Mochrie 74). Subs not used: Newman, Tillson, Meekison, Glass, MacLeod.

Ref: Chris Graham

Att: 7,567