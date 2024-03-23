Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Tangerines blow chance to open 3-point Championship lead despite astonishing Louis Moult strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United 1-1 Inverness: Tangerines blow chance to open 3-point Championship lead despite astonishing Louis Moult strike

A Moult stunner was required to salvage a point for Jim Goodwin's side.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult of Dundee United
Louis Moult rescued a point for United but it was still an unsatisfactory outcome. Image: SNS

An astonishing Louis Moult strike was required to rescue a draw for Dundee United against Inverness as the Tannadice side blew the chance to open up a three-point lead over Raith Rovers.

Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Jags opened the scoring through Wallace Duffy as the Highlanders took advantage of some errant defending.

The hosts levelled after the break as Moult climbed from the bench and produced a stunning effort from close to the half-way line.

Despite plenty of pressure – including Declan Gallagher rattling the post – the Tangerines were unable to find a winner, and had to clear a last-gasp James Carragher shot off the line.

United are now one point ahead of Rovers, with a nerve-shredding showdown between the sides next weekend looming large.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin demands more from his players
Jim Goodwin demands more from his players. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin made three changes to the side that was soundly beaten by Dunfermline eight days prior, with Liam Grimshaw, Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton all coming into the side.

Scott McMann missed out through injury – his first absence of the entire campaign – while Jordan Tillson and Moult were named on the bench.

United ship the first goal again

United were the first to threaten as they attempted to grasp the initiative, with Alex Greive rippling the side-netting following a cut-back from strike-partner Tony Watt.

However, it was the Caley Jags who struck first.

Arabim Pepple took advantage of a foolhardy challenge by Grimshaw, rolling the Englishman on the left wing before fizzing a low cross into the box. Jack Walton could only parry the ball as far as Duffy, who tapped home.

The eighth time in their last 12 games that United have fallen behind.

Wallace Duffy celebrates his Inverness opener.
Wallace Duffy celebrates his Inverness opener. Image: Shutterstock

Kevin Holt headed wide from a Miller Thomson corner-kick as the Tangerines sought an immediate response.

Ross Docherty then forced a sharp save from Mark Ridgers with a powerful half-volley from the edge of the box and, as the pressure built, Middleton headed wide from eight yards.

In a major blow for the Tangerines, Holt – one of the Terrors’ more consistent performers this season – had to be withdrawn after 20 minutes. Ross Graham entered the fray.

Kevin Holt of Dundee United nurses an injury
Holt, pictured, had to be replaced. Image: SNS

Watt was afforded a gilt-edged chance to bag a leveller after being sent haring through on goal, but his low drive was superbly saved by Ridgers.

The last act of the half was the Inverness keeper clutching a deflected drive from distance by Docherty.

The jeers rang out loudly as Chris Graham’s whistle blew.

Outrageous Moult strike

A curling Cameron Harper free-kick drifted across the face of goal as the United defence continued to look nervy whenever the Caley Jags ventured forward.

Walton was forced into a sharp save to thwart Max Anderson’s effort from the edge of the box.

United levelled in outrageous fashion when Moult – on as a half-time replacement for Grimshaw – converted his 16th goal of the season from all of 50 YARDS, latching onto a loose ball in midfield and looping his shot past the advanced Ridgers.

Louis Moult of Dundee United celebrates a goal.
Louis Moult celebrates his remarkable strike. Image: SNS

United almost completed a turnaround when Gallagher rattled the post with a ferocious left-footed drive. From the rebound, Graham was denied from close-range by Ridgers.

Barring his positioning for Moult’s equaliser, Ridgers was enjoying a faultless afternoon at Tannadice, and the former Hearts stopper pulled off a sensational save to tip a point-blank Docherty header over the bar.

United players and fans alike were convinced that on-loan Dundee defender Cammy Kerr deserved to be dismissed for a mistimed, high challenge on Moult. Referee Graham instead produced a yellow card.

Dundee United's Alex Greive is knocked off the ball
Greive is knocked off the ball as he sought to burst forward. Image: SNS

Captain Docherty was leading by example for the Tangerines and a super jinking dribble into the box culminated in a cut-back to Watt, only for the experienced striker to lash high and wide.

Attempting to produce a similar impact to fellow substitute Moult, Chris Mochrie warmed the palms of Ridgers following an intrepid burst into the box.

But it was Inverness who came closest to grabbing all three points when a Carragher shot was blocked on the line by Docherty, before Samson Lawal’s ferocious effort was parried wide by Walton.

Star man: Ross Docherty (Dundee United)

Always a combative, reliable presence in the engine room, Docherty was also a real threat in the final third against the Caley Jags.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Docherty was United’s standout. Image: SNS

He registered three efforts on target, one of which required a wonderful save from Ridgers.

And it was his goal-line intervention that ensured United didn’t suffer a chastening defeat.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2): Walton 6; Thomson 6, Gallagher 6, Holt (Graham 21, 6), Grimshaw 4 (Moult 45); Fotheringham 5 (Cudjoe 57), Docherty 7, Sibbald 7, Middleton 6; Watt 6, Greive 5 (Mochrie 74). Subs not used: Newman, Tillson, Meekison, Glass, MacLeod.

Ref: Chris Graham

Att: 7,567

