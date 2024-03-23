Kevin Holt outlines one ‘crucial’ aim as Dundee United eye ‘front-foot, attacking’ display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt outlines one ‘crucial’ aim as Dundee United eye ‘front-foot, attacking’ display

Holt is determined to thrill nervous fans.

Dundee United defender Kevin Holt
Kevin Holt hopes to enjoy a more enjoyable outing this week. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt has underlined the importance of a lightning start against Inverness as Dundee United seek to ease the nerves of anxious Arabs.

As spotlighted by Courier Sport on Friday, the Tangerines have fallen behind in seven of their last 11 Championship fixtures. That compares to shipping the opener in just FIVE of their previous 18 league matches.

Any repeat of those sluggish starts – fresh from a 3-1 defeat against Dunfermline last week – would only add to the tension at Tannadice as a fraught title fight reaches its denouement.

Conversely, Holt knows exploding out of the blocks could be transformative and potentially pave the way for a handsome victory.

“We know the first goal is crucial,” said Holt. “If you get that, then there have been occasions we’ve been able to kick on and get two or three.

“We need to start well. That’s so important.”

Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt.
Dundee United trio, Jordan Tillson, left, Declan Gallagher, centre, and Kevin Holt. Image: SNS

He added: “From the staff down to the players, everyone works so hard during the week, and we ALL know what we’re capable of. We will have a game-plan and we want to get the fans onside with us.

“We want to be playing nice, attacking football because it’s what the supporters want to see. They have been great all season, turning out in their numbers and backing the boys – we’d love to send them home happy.

“We just need to strip it back and get back to what we’re good at; start on the front foot, get our attacking players on the ball, and let them do their thing.”

Holt: We are our own worst critics

United boss Jim Goodwin acknowledged the need to “make amends” to supporters following a dismal 3-1 reverse at East End Park, with the first half arguably the Terrors’ worst performance of the campaign.

Withering assessments have followed in the subsequent week, with the only solace being that Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage, only drawing in the road against Queen’s Park.

But Holt is adamant that the Tannadice players are their OWN worst critics.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead
Kane Ritchie-Hosler puts Dunfermline three goals ahead last week. Image: SNS.

“The boys are honest and, after a bad result, the first people who criticise are ourselves,” continued Holt. “We know last Friday wasn’t good enough and this weekend is a chance to bounce back from that.

“In fairness, we have generally done that after a setback, and we are determined to do it again.

“We took a good look at ourselves over the weekend.

“We have a mixed group, a lot of experienced boys and some younger ones. So, it’s up to us older ones to keep everyone grounded, focus on what’s in front of us and maintain the standards we set.”

Reflecting on a start to the campaign which saw United reach December without a league defeat, he added: “We went on a long unbeaten run earlier in the season, so we have to get back to those standards.”

Full respect

With Rovers not in action this week, United have a golden opportunity to open a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship.

The Fifers then visit Tannadice the following weekend in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash; one afforded additional spice due to the ticket row that has engulfed the contest.

However, Holt has vowed that no-one will be considering that Rovers showdown as Inverness arrive in Dundee.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time of his side’s loss to Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“All our focus is on Inverness, we’re giving them the full respect they deserve because it won’t be an easy game,” added Holt. “Nobody here is looking any further than Saturday because we need the three points.

“One thing we haven’t done enough of this season is win at home so that needs to change.”

More from Dundee United

Luigi Capuano, Dundee United chief executive, pictured at Tannadice
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United chief claims ticket office staff 'abused' by Raith fans over allocation…
9
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cut a gutted figure at full-time
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United on brink of HUGE week - failure is not an…
Dundee United duo Ross Docherty, left, and Louis Moult in the aftermath of a Dunfermline goal
The Dundee United goal pattern Tangerines must address during Championship run-in
Kai FOtheringham cuts a dejected figure at full-time
Key Dundee United winger ‘touch and go’ for Inverness showdown as Jim Goodwin blanks…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin out to 'make amends' to Dundee United fans as Tannadice boss delivers…
19
The Dundee United players celebrate on the pitch with the fans.
Dundee United wanted Liverpool after European Cup heroics against Rapid Vienna
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium.
Raith Rovers hit out at Championship rivals Dundee United over title showdown tickets
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Jim Goodwin delivers key message to Dundee United players as boss admits Tangerines were…
2
A packed Tannadice, home of Dundee United
Why Dundee United? The factors that could attract EPL investment – and the major…

Conversation