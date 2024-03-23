Kevin Holt outlines one ‘crucial’ aim as Dundee United eye ‘front-foot, attacking’ display

Kevin Holt has underlined the importance of a lightning start against Inverness as Dundee United seek to ease the nerves of anxious Arabs.

As spotlighted by Courier Sport on Friday, the Tangerines have fallen behind in seven of their last 11 Championship fixtures. That compares to shipping the opener in just FIVE of their previous 18 league matches.

Any repeat of those sluggish starts – fresh from a 3-1 defeat against Dunfermline last week – would only add to the tension at Tannadice as a fraught title fight reaches its denouement.

Conversely, Holt knows exploding out of the blocks could be transformative and potentially pave the way for a handsome victory.

“We know the first goal is crucial,” said Holt. “If you get that, then there have been occasions we’ve been able to kick on and get two or three.

“We need to start well. That’s so important.”

He added: “From the staff down to the players, everyone works so hard during the week, and we ALL know what we’re capable of. We will have a game-plan and we want to get the fans onside with us.

“We want to be playing nice, attacking football because it’s what the supporters want to see. They have been great all season, turning out in their numbers and backing the boys – we’d love to send them home happy.

“We just need to strip it back and get back to what we’re good at; start on the front foot, get our attacking players on the ball, and let them do their thing.”

Holt: We are our own worst critics

United boss Jim Goodwin acknowledged the need to “make amends” to supporters following a dismal 3-1 reverse at East End Park, with the first half arguably the Terrors’ worst performance of the campaign.

Withering assessments have followed in the subsequent week, with the only solace being that Raith Rovers failed to take full advantage, only drawing in the road against Queen’s Park.

But Holt is adamant that the Tannadice players are their OWN worst critics.

“The boys are honest and, after a bad result, the first people who criticise are ourselves,” continued Holt. “We know last Friday wasn’t good enough and this weekend is a chance to bounce back from that.

“In fairness, we have generally done that after a setback, and we are determined to do it again.

“We took a good look at ourselves over the weekend.

“We have a mixed group, a lot of experienced boys and some younger ones. So, it’s up to us older ones to keep everyone grounded, focus on what’s in front of us and maintain the standards we set.”

Reflecting on a start to the campaign which saw United reach December without a league defeat, he added: “We went on a long unbeaten run earlier in the season, so we have to get back to those standards.”

Full respect

With Rovers not in action this week, United have a golden opportunity to open a three-point lead at the summit of the Championship.

The Fifers then visit Tannadice the following weekend in a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash; one afforded additional spice due to the ticket row that has engulfed the contest.

However, Holt has vowed that no-one will be considering that Rovers showdown as Inverness arrive in Dundee.

“All our focus is on Inverness, we’re giving them the full respect they deserve because it won’t be an easy game,” added Holt. “Nobody here is looking any further than Saturday because we need the three points.

“One thing we haven’t done enough of this season is win at home so that needs to change.”