The Dundee United goal pattern Tangerines must address during Championship run-in

Dundee United fans will demand their side explode out of the blocks against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

An up-tempo, attacking outlook is the least that expectant Arabs want following the 3-1 flop against Dunfermline last Friday night.

And should Jim Goodwin’s charges enjoy a positive start at Tannadice – ideally drawing first blood against the Caley Jags – it would address an increasingly visible pattern amid the Tangerines’ inconsistent efforts of 2024.

Since the 3-2 home defeat against Morton on January 6, United have fallen behind in SEVEN of their 11 Championship fixtures.

As well as George Oakley’s opener for the Ton, Ayr United, Raith Rovers, Queen’s Park, Airdrie, Partick Thistle and, most recently, Dunfermline have all claimed the lead against the Terrors.

United went on lose four of those matches, drew with the Jags and battled back to defeat Queen’s Park and Ayr.

For context, the Tannadice outfit fell behind just five times in the previous 18 Championship fixtures and lost just one of those games – the pivotal 1-0 defeat against Rovers on December 16.

Sixty-five per cent of United’s league goals have also been conceded in the last 11 games, with Goodwin’s side shipping 13.

With the Championship title race now in the final straight – just seven fixtures left to play before a winner is crowned on May 3 – the imperative to take every game by the scruff of the neck from minute one is undeniable, starting on Saturday.