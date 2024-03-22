Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former chef from Dundee claimed £25k benefits by fraud

Kevin Henderson has been ordered to pay back £1,800 and placed on a curfew.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kevin Henderson.
Kevin Henderson.

A former chef from Dundee who made benefits claims worth more than £25,000 by fraud has been ordered to pay back £1,800.

Kevin Henderson was previously eligible for employment support allowance and housing benefit.

He had told the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) he was working under a zero hours contract as a chef at Barry Buddon, earning minimum wage.

However, he was hauled into an interview after it was discovered he had been working more than the hours permitted, earning up to £1,000 per month.

The 60-year-old previously pled guilty to claiming £22,602.18 in employment support allowance and £3,000 in housing benefit to which he was not entitled between March 2014 and October 2018.

‘Full and frank’ admissions

Prosecutor Larissa Milligan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Whilst in receipt of these benefits, an individual is permitted to work as long as the earnings do not exceed a certain level.

“The accused continued to claim the benefits and was assumed to not have exceeded the limit.

“The DWP knew he was working.

“Around July 2018, information came to light that the accused was working and earning in excess of what had been expected.”

Ms Milligan said Henderson, of Craigmount Avenue, made “full and frank” admissions during the interview but did not provide an explanation as to why he did not tell the department at the time.

Health issues

Defence solicitor Joe Myles said Henderson, who no longer works, suffered a number of health difficulties, including chronic kidney disease, for which he receives dialysis.

The lower part of his client’s right food had to be amputated in 2019 and he now uses a prosthetic leg.

Mr Myles said: “He was on minimum wage and a zero hours contract with Barry Buddon catering.

“He was described as a casual worker.

“There were many months during this period where he was actually below the threshold but for the majority, he was above it.

“Since 2019 and due to his failing health he has not been able to work at all.

“He does appreciate this is a serious matter.”

Prison considered for former Dundee chef

Sheriff John Rafferty considered imposing a prison sentence, saying: “The sums involved and the period over which these breaches occurred is lengthy.

“There’s grounds for justified public outrage for someone using public funds to this extent.

“There’s grounds for punishment and for the court to seek a deterrent.

“The question is whether a custodial sentence can be avoided in this case.”

The sheriff ruled due to Henderson’s lack of offending, his early guilty plea and health issues, a non-custodial sentence was appropriate and placed him on a 7pm to 5am curfew for 12 months.

He must also pay the DWP £1,800 in compensation.

