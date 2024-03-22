EVE MUIRHEAD: No World curling medal for Scotland but every game matters for Olympic qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: No World curling medal for Scotland but every game matters for Olympic qualification

Team Morrison have had a disappointing week in Canada.

Rebecca Morrison in action at the World Curling Championships.
Rebecca Morrison in action at the World Curling Championships. Image: WCF.
By Eve Muirhead

It’s been a tough week for the Scottish team at the curling World Championships in Canada.

They’ve not made the play-offs for the medals.

There’s no disgrace in that as the quality of competition has been very high this week.

Team Morrison have showed that they do have the capability to compete with the top teams in the World.

Beating the reigning champions, who had been on a 42-game winning streak before they lost to Canada, is the ultimate proof of that.

And they deserved to win.

But the Worlds is all about finding a level of consistency.

I’m sure the girls would be the first to admit they haven’t quite achieved that.

Every game matters, though.

This is the first of two World Championships that count for Olympic points.

Italy will get a place as host nation.

Then another six countries earn their spot on the back of how they do this week and next year.

So, finishing in the top seven is the obvious first goal.

The stress of an Olympic qualifying event is still fresh in my mind.

And, even though we ended up getting through it and then won our gold medals, it’s certainly not a route you’d choose.

Before the tournament started, Canada, Switzerland and Sweden would have been my top picks to win.

But there’s no doubt that Canada are the form team and Rachel Homan the form skip so far.

Rachel is playing as well as she’s ever done in her career.

She’s averaging 90% this week and looks like she’s in a really good rhythm.

I’ve written in the past that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for her but she’s shown that she can be a strong frontrunner at the Worlds – winning gold in 2017 without dropping a single game.

Anna Hasselborg is coming on strong, as she so often does, but I think that Canada are the team to beat now.

New Zealand won their first ever game at a World Championships.

Unfortunately, it was at Scotland’s expense but that can happen – I lost to Turkey near the end of my career who are another emerging curling nation.

That’s sport.

New Zealand have earned their spot and are very competitive these days.

Glenn Howard’s Canada losing to New Zealand a few years ago was a sign that they were on the up as a country.

Players come over to Scotland to improve – I’ve played alongside Courtney Smith, their third, in the Perth Super league!

And if they can somehow qualify for an Olympics, then the snowball would really start to roll with the increased funding and exposure that could come with it.

Dame Laura Kenny didn’t need to give all her reasons for retiring.

It was written all over her face that she’s arrived at a place where she knew her race was run.

No two retirement stories are the same but the phrase ‘you’ll just know’ is a familiar one to lots of us.

To have won the medals Laura has won and do it while still being the down to earth person she started out as, is a phenomenal achievement.

I’m sure she’ll not be lost to her sport.

Future cyclists couldn’t ask for a better role model.

More from Columnists

Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST…
Courier News, Paul Malik Story, CR000 Updated general view pictures of DCA - Dundee Contemporary Arts centre. DCA, Perth Road, Dundee. Friday 7th September 2018.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: DCA was the start of the 'new Dundee'
Scotland games will be back on the BBC.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland games should always be free to air and golf interest is…
Jim Goodwin doesn't have much margin for error left.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans have gone from talking about a squad rebuild AFTER…
2
Eve Muirhead has been coaching in Poland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Spreading the curling gospel in Poland
Steel rod failure closed Olympia pools
MARTEL MAXWELL: Does someone have to die before Yousaf agrees to Olympia inquiry?
Neither Jen Dods nor Bruce Mouat won the Scottish Championships with their regular teams and now combine in mixed doubles.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Neither Scottish curling champion got selected for Worlds but next year could…
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: "No iPad" break seemed like a good idea at the time!
Jennifer Jones is a curling great.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Jennifer Jones will believe she has one more Olympic Games left before…
The Super Bowl has come to Vegas.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Las Vegas is perfect for the Super Bowl but an Olympics would…

Conversation