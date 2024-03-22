New Perth and Kinross homes could face £210 bin charge

All new-build homes in Perth and Kinross will be charged up to £210 for their bins under new rules coming into place next month.

Developers or individual housebuilders will need to submit a new bin request application to Perth and Kinross Council three months prior to any move-in date.

The council says it will use the money to offset the cost of buying the bins.

And it insists the charging scheme will bring it into line with other parts of the country.

A council spokesperson said: “Many other local authorities throughout Scotland and the UK implement some form of charge for bin delivery.

“In Scotland the list of local authorities charging for bins includes: Dundee, Falkirk, Midlothian, Edinburgh, Highland, Clackmannanshire, South Ayrshire and Aberdeen.”

Perth and Kinross bin charges will vary

The charge will apply to recycling and waste bins for new-build properties and newly-created housing.

Costs will vary depending on the type and number of bins required for each property.

The Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the bin bill could range between £90 and £210.

“A new property which has access to the full range of services and requires its own set of wheeled bins could expect to pay £110,” they added.

However, there will be no charge for replacement wheeled bins if a customer has lost or damaged theirs.

And households which produce additional waste which cannot be recycled will also be entitled to apply for a second waste bin.

This could include homes with five or more permanent residents; those with two or more children under the age of four in disposable nappies; and those with a permanent resident who produces non-recyclable, non-hazardous, healthcare waste.