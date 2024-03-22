New Perth and Kinross homes could face £210 bin charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Perth and Kinross homes could face £210 bin charge

Developers will have to pay for council bins for all new-build homes in Perth and Kinross from April 1

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross Council grey bins lined up for distribution.
Perth and Kinross Council will charge for bins in all new-build properties. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

All new-build homes in Perth and Kinross will be charged up to £210 for their bins under new rules coming into place next month.

Developers or individual housebuilders will need to submit a new bin request application to Perth and Kinross Council three months prior to any move-in date.

The council says it will use the money to offset the cost of buying the bins.

And it insists the charging scheme will bring it into line with other parts of the country.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council says the bin charge already applies elsewhere. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A council spokesperson said: “Many other local authorities throughout Scotland and the UK implement some form of charge for bin delivery.

“In Scotland the list of local authorities charging for bins includes: Dundee, Falkirk, Midlothian, Edinburgh, Highland, Clackmannanshire, South Ayrshire and Aberdeen.”

Perth and Kinross bin charges will vary

The charge will apply to recycling and waste bins for new-build properties and newly-created housing.

Costs will vary depending on the type and number of bins required for each property.

The Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said the bin bill could range between £90 and £210.

Focus on a bricks with housebuilder building a house in a blurry background
The bin charge will apply to all new-build properties in Perth and Kinross. Image: Shutterstock.

“A new property which has access to the full range of services and requires its own set of wheeled bins could expect to pay £110,” they added.

However, there will be no charge for replacement wheeled bins if a customer has lost or damaged theirs.

And households which produce additional waste which cannot be recycled will also be entitled to apply for a second waste bin.

This could include homes with five or more permanent residents; those with two or more children under the age of four in disposable nappies; and those with a permanent resident who produces non-recyclable, non-hazardous, healthcare waste.

