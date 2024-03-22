Perthshire cancer survivor named young volunteer of the year

A Perthshire 21-year-old who conquered two brain tumours as a teen has scooped a top national award for his efforts to help others.

Kieran Thow started volunteering at a Cancer Research UK shop in Perth after his own brush with the disease.

He went through chemotherapy and 25 sessions of radiotherapy following his diagnosis in 2018.

And now his courage and kindness has been honoured with the Young Volunteer of the Year accolade at Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards.

Kieran, from Stanley, was cheered on by his parents Mandy and Graeme Thow at the ceremony in Edinburgh.

He said he started volunteering to help others, but also to rebuild his own confidence.

“Cancer makes you look at so many things in life differently and I had to grow up quickly,” he said.

“I’d struggled with confidence a little during my illness. It meant so much to me to volunteer.

“It allowed me to get out of the house and meet others.”

Cancer diagnosis has lasting impact

Kieran first visited his GP almost two years before he was diagnosed with symptoms including poor appetite, sickness and weight loss as well as an insatiable thirst.

At first doctors suspected an eating disorder. He was referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

However, Kieran also developed issues with his sight, often experiencing double vision when he looked at the white board in classes at Perth Grammar School.

An optician appointment revealed something unusual at the back of his eyes.

And in March 2018, tests at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed Kieran had two brain tumours.

He was transferred to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital, where biopsies revealed the tumours were cancerous.

One tumour had damaged Kieran’s pituitary gland causing his eating and drinking issues. He was immediately put on medication for life to treat these symptoms.

The other tumour had caused permanent damage to his vision. He now wears specially adapted glasses.

Charity shop jacket was awards ceremony finishing touch

In August 2018, after four rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Kieran was told the cancer had gone.

He went on to finish school and sit his National Five exams, followed by an administration course at college.

He now works for the Scottish Fire Service. But he still finds time to volunteer for Cancer Research UK.

And for the Flame of Hope awards ceremony, Kieran wore a smart dark blue jacket which he bought from the Cancer Research UK shop where he volunteers.

Cancer Research UK has more than 25,000 registered volunteers – enough to fill the Royal Albert Hall five times.

And Kieran is among 135 individuals and groups recognised by the Flame of Hope awards this year.