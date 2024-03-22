Perthshire cancer survivor named young volunteer of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire cancer survivor named young volunteer of the year

Kieran Thow beat two brain tumours in his teens and regained his confidence by volunteering in a Cancer Research UK shop in Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Kieran Thow holding volunteer trophy
Inspirational Kieran Thow from Stanley is Cancer Research UK Young Volunteer of the Year. Image: Steve Welsh.

A Perthshire 21-year-old who conquered two brain tumours as a teen has scooped a top national award for his efforts to help others.

Kieran Thow started volunteering at a Cancer Research UK shop in Perth after his own brush with the disease.

He went through chemotherapy and 25 sessions of radiotherapy following his diagnosis in 2018.

And now his courage and kindness has been honoured with the Young Volunteer of the Year accolade at Cancer Research UK’s annual Flame of Hope Awards.

Kieran, from Stanley, was cheered on by his parents Mandy and Graeme Thow at the ceremony in Edinburgh.

He said he started volunteering to help others, but also to rebuild his own confidence.

Kieran Thow as a teenager with hospital staff, posing for a group shot on a hospital ward
Kieran Thow with some of the medical staff who helped in his cancer treatment. Image: Cancer Research UK

“Cancer makes you look at so many things in life differently and I had to grow up quickly,” he said.

“I’d struggled with confidence a little during my illness. It meant so much to me to volunteer.

“It allowed me to get out of the house and meet others.”

Cancer diagnosis has lasting impact

Kieran first visited his GP almost two years before he was diagnosed with symptoms including poor appetite, sickness and weight loss as well as an insatiable thirst.

At first doctors suspected an eating disorder. He was referred to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.

However, Kieran also developed issues with his sight, often experiencing double vision when he looked at the white board in classes at Perth Grammar School.

Kieran Thow in hospital, with three members of his medical team
Kieran Thow during his cancer treatment. image: Cancer Research UK.

An optician appointment revealed something unusual at the back of his eyes.

And in March 2018, tests at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed Kieran had two brain tumours.

He was transferred to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital, where biopsies revealed the tumours were cancerous.

One tumour had damaged Kieran’s pituitary gland causing his eating and drinking issues. He was immediately put on medication for life to treat these symptoms.

The other tumour had caused permanent damage to his vision. He now wears specially adapted glasses.

Charity shop jacket was awards ceremony finishing touch

In August 2018, after four rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Kieran was told the cancer had gone.

Kieran Thow shaking hands with Joesphine Mewett as he accepts his award
Kieran Thow received his award from Cancer Research UK head of retail Josephine Mewett. Image: Cancer Research UK.

He went on to finish school and sit his National Five exams, followed by an administration course at college.

He now works for the Scottish Fire Service. But he still finds time to volunteer for Cancer Research UK.

And for the Flame of Hope awards ceremony, Kieran wore a smart dark blue jacket which he bought from the Cancer Research UK shop where he volunteers.

Cancer Research UK has more than 25,000 registered volunteers – enough to fill the Royal Albert Hall five times.

And Kieran is among 135 individuals and groups recognised by the Flame of Hope awards this year.

