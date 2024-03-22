Marlee Gardens Residential Park unveils new owners and exciting changes

Situated near Blairgowrie, within stunning countryside and boasting views across Marlee Loch, Marlee Gardens Residential Park offers luxury park homes.

Recently under new ownership, it has been catapulted to unparalleled heights of luxury and convenience.

Acquired by Kennedy Caravan Parks Ltd on June 30 2023, Marlee Gardens has emerged as an enticing retreat, redefining the benchmark for residential parks throughout the region.

Here are some of the new changes that have made the park better than ever before.

Luxury residential park homes redefining comfort

One of the most striking features at Marlee Gardens, alongside it’s stunning location, is the luxury park homes. These meticulously designed residences offer comfort and style, providing residents with an exquisite living experience. From spacious interiors to modern amenities, these homes epitomise elegance and sophistication, making every day a retreat.

There is also the added option of having Fibre Optic WI-FI connection which ensures you stay connected with friends and family.

In addition to the park’s beautiful lochside surroundings, Marlee Gardens lies just a five-minute drive from Blairgowrie and Rattray so you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life with ease. A bus stop is also located right at the entrance to the Park.

New infrastructure

Recognising the importance of infrastructure in ensuring a seamless living experience, the new owners have implemented significant upgrades throughout the park.

A robust wall has been erected to mitigate flooding from the adjacent farm, safeguarding the tranquillity of the community even during adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, all roads within the park have been re-tarmacked, ensuring smooth and hassle-free navigation for residents and visitors.

Fortified security measures

Safety is paramount at Marlee Gardens in ensuring the protection of residents and their property.

With CCTV surveillance at the entrance and electric barriers restricting access to only authorised individuals, residents can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their home is secure.

Moreover, the introduction of keypad entry for visitors adds an extra layer of security, allowing residents to control access to the community.

Accessible support around the clock

In a commitment to unparalleled service, Marlee Gardens now boasts round-the-clock assistance for residents. With someone available 24 hours a day, residents can rest assured that their needs and concerns are promptly addressed.

A community-centric feel

At Marlee Gardens, community lies at the heart of everything. Under the new ownership, the park has proven to be a place of safety, security and camaraderie.

Residents enjoy a genuine sense of belonging, with ample opportunities for social interaction and mutual support. So, whether it’s a friendly chat over morning coffee or a quick meet up in the beautiful green spaces, Marlee Gardens fosters connections that enrich lives.

Empowering residents with a voice

Marlee Gardens holds a full Residential License and boasts a dedicated Residents Association. This empowers residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their community. This collaborative approach ensures that the needs and preferences of residents are prioritised, promoting a sense of ownership and accountability among the community members.

Gordon Morrison, Chair of the Residents Association and Vice Chair of SCOPHRA (Scottish Confederation of Park Home Resident Associations) commented: “We have lived here for nearly four years and only since the new owners have taken over do we feel that there is a real partnership and all residents are able to fully enjoy this tranquil setting by Marlee Loch.”

Contact information for inquiries

If you would like to find out more about Marlee Gardens Residential Park, you can visit its website. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to the manager, Mr. Simon Metcalfe by calling 07955 103751 or emailing marleegardens.kcpltd@outlook.com.