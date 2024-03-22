Marlee Gardens Residential Park unveils new owners and exciting changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marlee Gardens Residential Park unveils new owners and exciting changes

A residential park near Blairgowrie is celebrating its success under new ownership.

Marlee Park
Luxury Residential Park Homes for the over 50's.

Situated near Blairgowrie, within stunning countryside and boasting views across Marlee Loch, Marlee Gardens Residential Park offers luxury park homes.

Recently under new ownership, it has been catapulted to unparalleled heights of luxury and convenience.

Acquired by Kennedy Caravan Parks Ltd on June 30 2023, Marlee Gardens has emerged as an enticing retreat, redefining the benchmark for residential parks throughout the region.

Here are some of the new changes that have made the park better than ever before.

Luxury residential park homes redefining comfort

One of the most striking features at Marlee Gardens, alongside it’s stunning location, is the luxury park homes. These meticulously designed residences offer comfort and style, providing residents with an exquisite living experience. From spacious interiors to modern amenities, these homes epitomise elegance and sophistication, making every day a retreat.

There is also the added option of having Fibre Optic WI-FI connection which ensures you stay connected with friends and family.

In addition to the park’s beautiful lochside surroundings, Marlee Gardens lies just a five-minute drive from Blairgowrie and Rattray so you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life with ease. A bus stop is also located right at the entrance to the Park.

Marlee Gardens Residential Park is conveniently located next to local amenities.

New infrastructure

Recognising the importance of infrastructure in ensuring a seamless living experience, the new owners have implemented significant upgrades throughout the park.

A robust wall has been erected to mitigate flooding from the adjacent farm, safeguarding the tranquillity of the community even during adverse weather conditions.

Additionally, all roads within the park have been re-tarmacked, ensuring smooth and hassle-free navigation for residents and visitors.

Fortified security measures

Safety is paramount at Marlee Gardens in ensuring the protection of residents and their property.

With CCTV surveillance at the entrance and electric barriers restricting access to only authorised individuals, residents can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their home is secure.

Moreover, the introduction of keypad entry for visitors adds an extra layer of security, allowing residents to control access to the community.

Accessible support around the clock

In a commitment to unparalleled service, Marlee Gardens now boasts round-the-clock assistance for residents. With someone available 24 hours a day, residents can rest assured that their needs and concerns are promptly addressed.

A community-centric feel

At Marlee Gardens, community lies at the heart of everything. Under the new ownership, the park has proven to be a place of safety, security and camaraderie.

Residents enjoy a genuine sense of belonging, with ample opportunities for social interaction and mutual support. So, whether it’s a friendly chat over morning coffee or a quick meet up in the beautiful green spaces, Marlee Gardens fosters connections that enrich lives.

Currently for sale: Willerby Kingswood –  £157,500, 2 double bedrooms, separate bathroom and en-suite shower room. Gas central heating.

 

The interior of Willerby Kingswood.

Empowering residents with a voice

Marlee Gardens holds a full Residential License and boasts a dedicated Residents Association. This empowers residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their community. This collaborative approach ensures that the needs and preferences of residents are prioritised, promoting a sense of ownership and accountability among the community members.

Gordon Morrison, Chair of the Residents Association and Vice Chair of SCOPHRA (Scottish Confederation of Park Home Resident Associations) commented: “We have lived here for nearly four years and only since the new owners have taken over do we feel that there is a real partnership and all residents are able to fully enjoy this tranquil setting by Marlee Loch.”

Currently for sale: Willerby New Holland £149,950, 2 double bedrooms, separate bathroom and en-suite shower room. Gas central heating.
The interior of New Holland.

Contact information for inquiries

If you would like to find out more about Marlee Gardens Residential Park, you can visit its website. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to the manager, Mr. Simon Metcalfe by calling 07955 103751 or emailing marleegardens.kcpltd@outlook.com.

