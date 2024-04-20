Beautiful Perthshire house has amazing location on the banks of the Tay near Dunkeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful Perthshire house has amazing location on the banks of the Tay near Dunkeld

On sale for £775,000, Boat of Murthly sits on the site where ferries used to cross the Tay before Dunkeld Bridge was built.

By Jack McKeown
Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Savills.
Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Savills.

Do locations get any more idyllic than that of Boat of Murthly?

A private track branches off the Old Military Road near Dunkeld and runs through woodland for almost half a mile before arriving on the banks of the River Tay.

Prior to the construction of Thomas Telford’s Dunkeld Bridge in the early 1800s, this was the site of the public ferry crossing that connected the two sides of the river.

Boat of Murthly was built in 1864 and replaced the original ferryman’s house. It was constructed as two adjoining cottages and later converted into the single home that it is today.

The B listed house sits right by the water’s edge and enjoys trout fishing rights on the river.

Boat of Murthly has a stunning riverside location. Image: Savills.
Boat of Murthly sits beside the Tay and is surrounded by woodland.
The house sits beside the Tay and is surrounded by woodland. Image: Savills.

For the last 11 years it’s been home to Duncan and Lois Leggat. They moved to Perthshire after Duncan sold his construction and civil engineering business on the West Coast and retired.

“We never intended to buy a house like this,” Duncan laughs. “We wanted something modern and easy to look after. But when we saw this place we fell in love with it.”

When I visit, the sun is shining for the first time in a fortnight and it’s a pleasant and mild April day. Loise is sat on a chair in the front garden, reading a book in the sunshine while the river flows serenely past.

Exploring inside Boat of Murthly

There’s plenty of parking to the rear of the house and the back door opens into a vestibule with doors leading into the kitchen and a large reception hallway.

The L-shaped kitchen has a breakfast room with large windows that let in plenty of light and give views over the river.

The kitchen has a dining area. Image: Savills.

A spacious reception hall is big enough to be used as a living room or home office. Meanwhile, the magnificent drawing room is clad in larch and has a huge fireplace with a wood burning stove.

The kitchen can be accessed from the drawing room, or from the main entrance hallway, giving the ground floor a nice flow.

The drawing room at Boat of Murthly.
The drawing room has a wood burner set in a huge fireplace. Image: Savills.

There is also a WC, boiler room, utility room and a laundry room at ground level. Upstairs, a double bedroom is accessed off the half landing. The main bedroom has an en suite shower room and superb views across the river from a south facing window.

Another double bedroom sits to the rear of the house, and there is a family bathroom.

Back at ground level, a porch runs across the front of the house and connects the two sections of the property.

Magnificent spaces

A large, timber clad home office could be an additional bedroom. Then there’s the dining room, which ties with the drawing room as the most show-stopping space in the house.

Timber flooring, larch walls, a large bay window and a gigantic fireplace with a wood burning stove make it a magnificent room.

The dining room at Boat of Murthly.
The dining room has been the site of many celebrations. Image: Savills.

“We had my 70th birthday party in here,” Duncan says. “Christmases, birthdays, and other special occasions always happen here.”

On the upper level of this side of the house are two more double bedrooms and a large bathroom with shower and separate bath.

“Whoever buys the house could easily turn this side of it into a holiday rental,” Duncan continues. “If you put a kitchen where the study is you could make it a self-contained property.”

Many rooms are clad in larch from the local estate. Image: Savills.

Boat of Murthly is beautifully built and has many delightful details that anchor it to the local area.

The larch cladding that adorns many of the downstairs rooms was all sourced from the Murthly Estate. Meanwhile, the enormous fireplaces in the drawing and dining rooms are replicas of the fireplaces in nearby Murthly Castle.

Beautiful garden

The garden at Boat of Murthly is just as special as the house. Stretching to 1.3 acres, with high fencing to keep deer out, it is a delight to explore. I visit just a few weeks before it’s due to be carpeted in spring bluebells.

There are areas of lawn, a vegetable garden, fruit trees, and a patch of woodland with some very old Douglas fir trees.

The garden turns into a sea of bluebells in the spring. Image: Savills.

The range of outbuildings includes a workshop, double garage, log store, summerhouse, and a large open-fronted shed.

“The previous owners were Colonel Peter Castle-Smith and his wife Jean. He was a giant of a man – a good 6ft 6in – and she was a very keen gardener,” Duncan explains. “She introduced all kinds of rare plants to the garden.

“A couple of the Douglas fir are among the oldest in the area and may even have been planted by David Douglas himself.

The house has a range of outbuildings. Image: Savills.

“We also get some wonderful wildlife here. There are red squirrels and oystercatchers, and the ospreys have just returned to the area – earlier than usual.”

Duncan and Lois’s grandchildren love playing in the garden. Deep in the trees is a tiny fairy house where Duncan often hides sweets for the children to find.

Close to Dunkeld

To the front of the house a riverside path runs for miles in both directions. “The core paths are on the other side of the river. You almost never see walkers on this side,” Lois says.

“Dunkeld is only three miles away. It’s such a lovely little town – as long as you don’t go in high summer when it’s swarming with tourists.”

Boat of Murthly has an unbeatable location. Image: Savills.
Boat of Murthly has an unbeatable location. Image: Savills.
Dunkeld is just three miles away. Image: Savills.

Now in their 70s, Duncan and Lois have decided it’s time to sell Boat of Murthly. They aren’t going far, however. “We’ve bought a cottage on the Snaigow Estate, just three miles from here,” Duncan says. “It’s next to our son’s house so we’ll be close to some of our grandchildren.

“Really it’s a little too early for us. Ideally we would like a bit more time here. But this cottage was a great opportunity so we decided to go for it.

“The good thing is we’ll be moving while we’re still fit.” He laughs and adds: “By the time our minds start to come untethered we should be nicely grounded in the new house.”

Boat of Murthly, Dunkeld, was on sale with Savills for offers over £775,000 but is now under offer.

Conversation