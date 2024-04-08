Handsome Highland Perthshire barn conversion on sale for £295k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Handsome Highland Perthshire barn conversion on sale for £295k

Strathview Barn is in the village in Kirkmichael and could be a family home or a holiday rental.

By Jack McKeown
Strathview Barn is near the village of Kirkmichael.
Strathview Barn is near the village of Kirkmichael. Image: Galbraith.

A converted barn in Highland Perthshire could be a beautiful family home or a business opportunity for a holiday let.

Strathview Barn is in a rural location a short walk from the village of Kirkmichael.

The house has an upside down layout to take advantage of the fantastic countryside views.

The living room at Strathview Barn.
The living room is upstairs and has a wood burner and a balcony. Image: Galbraith.
The kitchen has doors to a decked area. Image: Galbraith.

The living room occupies the full first floor of the house. A vaulted ceiling adds extra grandeur, as does a feature wood burning stove.

Glazed doors open onto a balcony that enjoys a superb outlook across open countryside.

At ground floor there’s a dining kitchen with French doors to an outdoor decking area. There are two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Strathview Barn surrounded by ‘stunning scenery’

Strathview Barn has its own private drive and nicely landscaped garden to the front and rear.

Iain Paterson from selling agent Galbraith said: “Strathview Barn offers an exciting opportunity for a variety of buyers, be it those looking to retire to the countryside for a slower pace of life and to enjoy all that the beautiful Perthshire countryside has to offer on your doorstep, to those looking to purchase a second holiday home for personal use or as a holiday let opportunity.

Strathview Barn is surrounded by some of Highland Perthshire's finest scenery.
Strathview Barn is surrounded by some of Highland Perthshire’s finest scenery. Image: Galbraith.
Outlooks don’t get much more idyllic. Image: Galbraith.

“With open plan living accommodation combined with a dual aspect kitchen / dining space, this property conversion is perfect for modern day living whilst taking advantage of the stunning scenery enjoyed from each window.

“Demand remains high for properties of this nature given the level of accommodation and size of outdoor space on offer.

“We expect to receive a lot of interest from interested parties both locally and from further afield who appreciate all that Strathview Barn has to offer.”

Strathview Barn, Kirkmichael is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £295,000.

