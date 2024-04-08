Handsome Highland Perthshire barn conversion on sale for £295k

A converted barn in Highland Perthshire could be a beautiful family home or a business opportunity for a holiday let.

Strathview Barn is in a rural location a short walk from the village of Kirkmichael.

The house has an upside down layout to take advantage of the fantastic countryside views.

The living room occupies the full first floor of the house. A vaulted ceiling adds extra grandeur, as does a feature wood burning stove.

Glazed doors open onto a balcony that enjoys a superb outlook across open countryside.

At ground floor there’s a dining kitchen with French doors to an outdoor decking area. There are two double bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room.

Strathview Barn surrounded by ‘stunning scenery’

Strathview Barn has its own private drive and nicely landscaped garden to the front and rear.

Iain Paterson from selling agent Galbraith said: “Strathview Barn offers an exciting opportunity for a variety of buyers, be it those looking to retire to the countryside for a slower pace of life and to enjoy all that the beautiful Perthshire countryside has to offer on your doorstep, to those looking to purchase a second holiday home for personal use or as a holiday let opportunity.

“With open plan living accommodation combined with a dual aspect kitchen / dining space, this property conversion is perfect for modern day living whilst taking advantage of the stunning scenery enjoyed from each window.

“Demand remains high for properties of this nature given the level of accommodation and size of outdoor space on offer.

“We expect to receive a lot of interest from interested parties both locally and from further afield who appreciate all that Strathview Barn has to offer.”

Strathview Barn, Kirkmichael is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £295,000.