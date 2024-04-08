Recently-widowed Fife OAP being ‘hounded’ for parking fine despite having valid £1 ticket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Recently-widowed Fife OAP being ‘hounded’ for parking fine despite having valid £1 ticket

Helena Linton, 77, is being 'hounded' as she recovers from a heart attack suffered on the day her late husband was admitted to hospital.

By Stephen Eighteen
Helena Linton is being pursued for a parking fine by UKPC despite having a valid ticket.
Helena Linton is being pursued for a parking fine by UKPC despite having a valid ticket. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

An elderly Fife woman is being pursued for a parking fine as she grieves the loss of her husband.

Helena Linton, 76, was fined an initial £60 for parking her Renault Captur at the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes on Thursday, December 7 last year.

This is despite the Leven woman having a valid £1 all-day ticket, which she purchased around 35 minutes before a parking attendant brandished the penalty.

Because she contested it, UK Parking Control’s (UKPC) fine increased to £100 after 14 days.

This could now rise to £170 after ombudsman Popla dismissed her appeal.

It all comes as Helena comes to terms with the death of her husband Archibald, 80, less than a month after being hit with the fine.

She also suffered a heart attack on the day her husband was taken to hospital.

“I thought they would show some compassion,” she said.

Fife woman given parking fine despite having valid ticket

Helena was in Glenrothes for Christmas shopping on the day she was fined.

“When I arrived, a parking attendant was there and said we had to pay,” she recalled.

Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes
Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I got the ticket and thought, ‘That’s cheap, a pound for the whole day’.

“But then when I came back there was a parking ticket stuck on it.

“I put the ticket on the dashboard but it was a stormy, blowy day.

“So when I closed the car door it must have blown onto its front because you couldn’t see the date on it.

“I took a picture of the parking ticket and sent them it but they said I still had to pay.

“I wouldn’t dream of not buying a parking ticket.”

Helena being ‘hounded’ after heart attack and husband’s death

Archibald had throat cancer and was admitted to hospital on December 27 – the same day that Helena suffered a heart attack.

“I had a heart attack after seeing my husband struggling to breathe,” she said.

“I called an ambulance that ended up taking me to Ninewells Hospital and another one took him to Victoria Hospital.

“I was fitted with three stents. I got out of hospital on Saturday and he died early on Thursday morning, January 4.

“He had been taken to a hospice. I had two days with him.”

The 76-year-old tried to get the fine overturned. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Helena tried to get the fine overturned after coming out of hospital.

“I gave them evidence that I had paid the £1 fee and explained all that had gone on.

“I thought there would be a touch of compassion shown towards the horrific situation that I had found myself in, recovering from a heart attack and trying to arrange a funeral.

“But UKPC decided to continue hounding me to pay the fine.

“That’s when I took my appeal to Popla and they also decided that a pensioner who purchased a ticket but didn’t realise that the ticket had flipped over as we were trying to seek shelter out of the rain and wind should be made to pay a fine.

“What a horrendous world we live in.

“We did not try to cheat the system – yet I am being treated like I was.

“I’m just so angry.”

The Courier has contacted UKPC and Popla for comment.

More from Fife

Police and forensics officers at Auchtermuchty Common.
Big police presence at Fife beauty spot for fourth day running
Nobile followed the girl from Kirkcaldy Bus Station.
Girl, 14, terrified when man followed and held knife against her in Kirkcaldy
Flooding at Haugh Park in Cupar was likely contaminated by sewage
Sewage discharged into Cupar river for seven hours before flooding park
Levi Taylor
Jail for Fife teen who battered 11-year-old unconscious in stamp attack
Car engulfed by the sea at Lower Largo, Fife.
Shock as car washes into the sea off Fife coast
3
Ian Ashton, owner of SaltDog Marine, says the cross-Tay shuttle is here to stay.
Boat shuttle between Broughty Ferry and Tayport to run all year
Rain warning for Tayside Fife and Stirlingshire
Warning of heavy rain across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Williams brandished the realistic prop handgun at the frightened workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy construction workers 'ran for lives' after man aimed 'handgun' at them over noise
Doug, left, and Brett Couper-Fleming are refurbishing the old Cumming's store.
Speciality whisky and gin bar planned for Leven High Street
The CAVForth autonomous bus demonstration as it drives across the Forth Road Bridge. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to gusty winds

Conversation