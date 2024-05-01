Fife Police hunt hit-and-run driver after Kirkcaldy crash The incident on Arran Crescent happened on Tuesday afternoon. By Lindsey Hamilton May 1 2024, 12:58pm May 1 2024, 12:58pm Share Police hunt hit-and-run driver after Kirkcaldy crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4966623/kirkcaldy-hit-and-run-van-crash/ Copy Link The scene of the incident in Arran Crescent, Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of a crash in Kirkcaldy. A van crashed into a fence outside a house on Arran Crescent on Tuesday afternoon. The driver fled the scene. It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a van crashing into a fence on Arran Crescent, Kirkcaldy. “The driver left the scene and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”