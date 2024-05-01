Police hunt hit-and-run driver after Kirkcaldy crash

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of a crash in Kirkcaldy.

A van crashed into a fence outside a house on Arran Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver fled the scene.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Tuesday, police received a report of a van crashing into a fence on Arran Crescent, Kirkcaldy.

“The driver left the scene and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”