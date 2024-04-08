Big police presence at Fife beauty spot for fourth day running

A big police presence has been investigating at a Fife beauty spot for the past four days.

Three police vans remained at the small car park off the B936 at the entrance to Auchtermuchty Common on Monday afternoon.

Officers have been at the scene since at least Friday.

A large area has been cordoned off with police tape.

At least two blue crime scene tents have been erected in a remote area to the side of a path leading into the common.

A witness reported seeing a team of white-suited forensics officers focusing their activity on a clearing around 50 metres off the main path.

Police say they are dealing with an “ongoing enquiry”.

Police at Auchtermuchty Common since Friday

One nearby resident told The Courier they first saw police vehicles at Auchtermuchty Common on Friday.

She said: “It’s a remote spot so you tend to notice anything out of the ordinary – especially when it’s police.

“Various police vans and cars have been there throughout the weekend and ever since.”

She added: “We’ve not had any officers at our door and everyone who lives close by has been told nothing at all.

“It’s quite shocking for us.

“Obviously it’s got to be something serious when there is so much police activity. It’s just so out of the ordinary.

“The area is used by dog owners and walkers and is usually very quiet.

“I’ve certainly never seen police activity here on anything like this sort of scale.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance at Auchtermuchty Common to carry out enquiries in relation to an ongoing enquiry.”