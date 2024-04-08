‘Stormtrooper’ grilled by armed police as Dundee train diverted

A train travelling to Dundee was diverted back to Aberdeen after a man dressed as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars was reported to police for “carrying a firearm”.

Armed cops were alerted after the movie fan from the Granite City was seen entering Aberdeen train station on Saturday morning.

The Courier understands the man, travelling to a comic convention in Dundee, boarded a train which was then forced to return to Aberdeen after setting off for the City of Discovery.

He was then grilled by British Transport Police and Police Scotland officers over his Stormtrooper blaster.

They later determined it was a false alarm.

Man reported to police for entering train station ‘with firearm’

A British Transport Police spokesperson for said: “Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9am on Saturday (6 April).

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and it was determined it was a false alarm.”

British Transport Police insists individuals are not banned from travelling while wearing fancy dress, including Stormtrooper outfits.

Police Scotland declined to comment, as did the individual quizzed by officers.

DeeCon, an anime, gaming and art convention, was held on Saturday at Dundee University.