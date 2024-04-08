Win over Airdrie will seal achievement for the first time in 13 years – but Raith Rovers remain focused on title

A title challenge remains their dream, but Raith Rovers will achieve something they have not managed for 13 years if they can beat Airdrie on Tuesday night.

Victory will lift the Stark’s Park men to within one point of league leaders Dundee United and raise hopes of pipping the Tangerines to top spot.

But it will also haul them 14 points clear in second place in the Championship table.

With just four games remaining, third-placed Partick Thistle would then arithmetically be unable to catch Raith.

The last time Rovers finished as high as runners-up in the second-tier was in season 2010-11 when John McGlynn’s side were embroiled in a championship battle with rivals Dunfermline.

A 2-1 defeat at East End Park effectively killed off their title aspirations as they went on to finish ten points adrift of the Pars.

This season, second place would ease Raith’s possible passage through the play-offs.

But manager Ian Murray, whose side kept pace with United with Saturday’s 2-1 win against Ayr United, is adamant they still have higher goals in mind.

“Tuesday evening is another big game for us, in terms of where the league will go,” he said. “We know what we have to do.

‘A huge team effort’

“I’ve said to the players, and everybody, that if we can go within one point with four games to go we are very much in a title race.

“It’s not about anything else.

“But, first and foremost, we can cement second place now, and the players would deserve a tremendous amount of credit.

“As would the whole football club, actually, because it’s a huge team effort.

“I don’t know the last time Raith finished in the top two in the Championship, but that’s an incentive.

“And after that we look upwards and we go for it.”

Raith will have to do something they have not this season if they are to seal second and move to within a single point of United.

They have so far lost three times against the Diamonds – twice in the league and once in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

The only positive result was a 1-1 draw in Kirkcaldy back in November.

Murray: ‘Airdrie have caused us problems’

“The boys deserve all the plaudits they’re getting,” he added to Raith TV. “When we lose games and there’s bumps in the road then of course we’re disappointed.

“But, over the piece, and to remain balanced, we’re delighted with it.

“It’s going to be a very, very hard game on Tuesday evening, that’s for sure. Airdrie are a team we’ve found hard to play against and who have caused us a lot of problems.

“So, we’re going to have to be on it and play well and make sure our structures are good, and then hopefully our quality shines.”