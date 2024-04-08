Win over Airdrie will seal achievement for the first time in 13 years – but Raith Rovers remain focused on title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Win over Airdrie will seal achievement for the first time in 13 years – but Raith Rovers remain focused on title

The Stark's Park side will officially secure second spot with victory over Diamonds.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands on his hips.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

A title challenge remains their dream, but Raith Rovers will achieve something they have not managed for 13 years if they can beat Airdrie on Tuesday night.

Victory will lift the Stark’s Park men to within one point of league leaders Dundee United and raise hopes of pipping the Tangerines to top spot.

But it will also haul them 14 points clear in second place in the Championship table.

With just four games remaining, third-placed Partick Thistle would then arithmetically be unable to catch Raith.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray clenches his fists in celebration.
Manager Ian Murray celebrates Raith Rovers’ 2-1 win over Ayr United. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The last time Rovers finished as high as runners-up in the second-tier was in season 2010-11 when John McGlynn’s side were embroiled in a championship battle with rivals Dunfermline.

A 2-1 defeat at East End Park effectively killed off their title aspirations as they went on to finish ten points adrift of the Pars.

This season, second place would ease Raith’s possible passage through the play-offs.

But manager Ian Murray, whose side kept pace with United with Saturday’s 2-1 win against Ayr United, is adamant they still have higher goals in mind.

“Tuesday evening is another big game for us, in terms of where the league will go,” he said. “We know what we have to do.

‘A huge team effort’

“I’ve said to the players, and everybody, that if we can go within one point with four games to go we are very much in a title race.

“It’s not about anything else.

“But, first and foremost, we can cement second place now, and the players would deserve a tremendous amount of credit.

“As would the whole football club, actually, because it’s a huge team effort.

“I don’t know the last time Raith finished in the top two in the Championship, but that’s an incentive.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith stoops bravely to head the ball against Airdrie.
Raith Rovers have struggled against Airdrie this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“And after that we look upwards and we go for it.”

Raith will have to do something they have not this season if they are to seal second and move to within a single point of United.

They have so far lost three times against the Diamonds – twice in the league and once in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final.

The only positive result was a 1-1 draw in Kirkcaldy back in November.

Murray: ‘Airdrie have caused us problems’

“The boys deserve all the plaudits they’re getting,” he added to Raith TV. “When we lose games and there’s bumps in the road then of course we’re disappointed.

“But, over the piece, and to remain balanced, we’re delighted with it.

“It’s going to be a very, very hard game on Tuesday evening, that’s for sure. Airdrie are a team we’ve found hard to play against and who have caused us a lot of problems.

“So, we’re going to have to be on it and play well and make sure our structures are good, and then hopefully our quality shines.”

