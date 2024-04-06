Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United: Stark’s Park side keep pace with Dundee United in Championship title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United: Stark’s Park side keep pace with Dundee United in Championship title race

Ian Murray's men remain four points behind at the top with a game in hand.

By Iain Collin
Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers' winning goal.
Jack Hamilton celebrates Raith Rovers' winning goal. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers dug out the win over Ayr United they required to maintain pace with Dundee United and keep their title dreams alive.

Dylan Easton’s sumptuous opener in first-half injury-time gave the Stark’s Park side a crucial half-time advantage.

On-loan Dundee United attacker Logan Chalmers did his parent club a huge favour with the leveller for the visitors nine minutes after the break.

But Jack Hamilton coolly slotted in the winner from the spot ten minutes later to keep the Kirkcaldy club four points behind United at the summit.

Tuesday’s game in hand against Airdrie is now pivotal in the championship race.

Raith's Shaun Byrne challenges Ayr's Jamie Murphy for the ball.
Raith’s Shaun Byrne (right) challenges Jamie Murphy for the ball in a hard-fought clash at Stark’s Park. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Team news

With three games in the space of a week, Raith manager Ian Murray was always going to dig into the depths of his squad.

It may have been a surprise, however, to see him making quite as many changes.

In came five players from the line-up that started the 2-0 defeat to Dundee United last weekend.

Jack Hamilton celebrates as he scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 to Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton celebrates as he scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 to Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Keith Watson was an enforced introduction to replace Euan Murray, who picked up a head knock at Tannadice.

But also given the nod were Ross Matthews, Shaun Byrne, Aidan Connolly and Jack Hamilton, in place of Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin, Kyle Turner and Zak Rudden.

Both teams blown off course

Similar to games right across the country, the effects of Storm Kathleen made proceedings at times farcical.

Such was the strength of the wind, any time the ball was off the ground it became something of a lottery.

When Kevin Dabrowski struggled to get the ball still long enough to take an early free-kick it was an indication of what was to come.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly challenges for the ball.
Aidan Connolly was prominent in the first-half for Raith Rovers. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

The gusts were swirling but it looked like Raith had the benefit of the wind in the first-half.

Twice, they got down the left to create space for Connolly but on both occasions Ayr got blocks in to prevent the opener.

Easton’s magic

However, in first-half injury-time, Rovers did find the breakthrough.

A long kick-out from Dabrowski broke for Sam Stanton and the midfielder, playing in a more advanced role, instantly shuttled possession out to Easton on the left.

Dylan Easton points to his temple as he celebrates Raith Rovers' opening goal with a delighted Keith Watson.
Dylan Easton (right) celebrates Raith Rovers’ opening goal. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

He drifted inside a couple of challenges to open up space but still had it all to do.

But the fans’ favourite slung a superb curling shot into the far top corner of the net for a magnificent strike.

Ayr equaliser

There was a sense that Raith had managed the conditions better in the opening period.

But the opposite was definitely the case at the start of the second-half.

Logan Chalmers curls in Ayr United's equaliser.
Logan Chalmers curls in Ayr United’s equaliser. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

And they were made to pay when parity was restored nine minutes in.

George Stanger’s throw-in was flicked around the corner by Anton Dowds and Chalmers curled an unstoppable effort beyond Dabrowski’s dive into the top corner.

The game had been brought to life by two stunning goals.

Raith make Ayr pay the penalty

With United clearly on their way to victory at Hampden, Rovers needed a response.

They got it just ten minutes later.

Stanton caused chaos in the Ayr box and the ball then broke to Easton.

Jack Hamilton handles the pressure to slot Raith's winner from the penalty spot.
Jack Hamilton handles the pressure to slot Raith’s winner from the penalty spot. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Mark McKenzie dangled out a leg, sent Easton sprawling and referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot.

Hamilton was the player to take responsibility and duly converted from the spot.

It was then a case of Raith seeing out time without conceding again and they manager just that – although Chalmers will rue hitting one late chance too close to Dabrowski.

Star Man: Dylan Easton

Easton was almost upstaged by Logan Chalmers as both curled in magnificent strikes.

However, Easton also had a hand in Raith’s winner as he won the penalty that Hamilton slotted to earn a crucial three points.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6, Watson 6, S Brown 6, Dick 6; Matthews 6, Byrne 6 (Turner 87 3); Connolly 6 (Mullin 79 3), Stanton 7, Easton 7 (Smith 79 3); Hamilton 6 (Rudden 83 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Vaughan, Corr, McGill. Booked: Easton, Byrne.

Referee: Ross Hardie.

Attendance: 3,579.

