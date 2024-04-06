Raith Rovers 2-1 Ayr United: Stark’s Park side keep pace with Dundee United in Championship title race

Raith Rovers dug out the win over Ayr United they required to maintain pace with Dundee United and keep their title dreams alive.

Dylan Easton’s sumptuous opener in first-half injury-time gave the Stark’s Park side a crucial half-time advantage.

On-loan Dundee United attacker Logan Chalmers did his parent club a huge favour with the leveller for the visitors nine minutes after the break.

But Jack Hamilton coolly slotted in the winner from the spot ten minutes later to keep the Kirkcaldy club four points behind United at the summit.

Tuesday’s game in hand against Airdrie is now pivotal in the championship race.

Team news

With three games in the space of a week, Raith manager Ian Murray was always going to dig into the depths of his squad.

It may have been a surprise, however, to see him making quite as many changes.

In came five players from the line-up that started the 2-0 defeat to Dundee United last weekend.

Keith Watson was an enforced introduction to replace Euan Murray, who picked up a head knock at Tannadice.

But also given the nod were Ross Matthews, Shaun Byrne, Aidan Connolly and Jack Hamilton, in place of Lewis Vaughan, Josh Mullin, Kyle Turner and Zak Rudden.

Both teams blown off course

Similar to games right across the country, the effects of Storm Kathleen made proceedings at times farcical.

Such was the strength of the wind, any time the ball was off the ground it became something of a lottery.

When Kevin Dabrowski struggled to get the ball still long enough to take an early free-kick it was an indication of what was to come.

The gusts were swirling but it looked like Raith had the benefit of the wind in the first-half.

Twice, they got down the left to create space for Connolly but on both occasions Ayr got blocks in to prevent the opener.

Easton’s magic

However, in first-half injury-time, Rovers did find the breakthrough.

A long kick-out from Dabrowski broke for Sam Stanton and the midfielder, playing in a more advanced role, instantly shuttled possession out to Easton on the left.

He drifted inside a couple of challenges to open up space but still had it all to do.

But the fans’ favourite slung a superb curling shot into the far top corner of the net for a magnificent strike.

Ayr equaliser

There was a sense that Raith had managed the conditions better in the opening period.

But the opposite was definitely the case at the start of the second-half.

And they were made to pay when parity was restored nine minutes in.

George Stanger’s throw-in was flicked around the corner by Anton Dowds and Chalmers curled an unstoppable effort beyond Dabrowski’s dive into the top corner.

The game had been brought to life by two stunning goals.

Raith make Ayr pay the penalty

With United clearly on their way to victory at Hampden, Rovers needed a response.

They got it just ten minutes later.

Stanton caused chaos in the Ayr box and the ball then broke to Easton.

Mark McKenzie dangled out a leg, sent Easton sprawling and referee Ross Hardie pointed to the spot.

Hamilton was the player to take responsibility and duly converted from the spot.

It was then a case of Raith seeing out time without conceding again and they manager just that – although Chalmers will rue hitting one late chance too close to Dabrowski.

Star Man: Dylan Easton

Easton was almost upstaged by Logan Chalmers as both curled in magnificent strikes.

However, Easton also had a hand in Raith’s winner as he won the penalty that Hamilton slotted to earn a crucial three points.

Player Ratings

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski 6; J Brown 6, Watson 6, S Brown 6, Dick 6; Matthews 6, Byrne 6 (Turner 87 3); Connolly 6 (Mullin 79 3), Stanton 7, Easton 7 (Smith 79 3); Hamilton 6 (Rudden 83 3). Subs not used: McNeil, Vaughan, Corr, McGill. Booked: Easton, Byrne.

Referee: Ross Hardie.

Attendance: 3,579.