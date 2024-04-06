Craig Levein reveals what he told Dimitar Mitov after super saves earn St Johnstone HUGE win at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein reveals what he told Dimitar Mitov after super saves earn St Johnstone HUGE win at Hibs

The Perth boss was delighted with his goalkeeper's performance at Easter Road.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein told St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov his superb performance at Hibs “more than made up” for last week’s costly error against Dundee.

Mitov pulled off a pair of stunning second half saves from Easter Road strikers Adam Le Fondre and Myziane Maolida to help Saints record a fantastic win in Edinburgh.

The Bulgarian internationalist was backed by his manager in midweek to bounce back from the mistake that cost the Perth side a goal in defeat to Dundee last weekend.

And Levein’s position was vindicated by a superb turn from Mitov as Saints stretched four points clear of Ross County in the race to avoid the play-offs.

“I said that to him after the game, I told him he more than made up for last week,” said the Perth gaffer.

St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov was in the thick of the action against Hibs. Image: SNS

“And we needed him at crucial moments in the match because Hibs, as you know, are a very attack-minded team.”

The players directly in front of Mitov did their bit too as Saints repelled almost everything Hibs threw at them as part of a disciplined performance.

“We missed Liam Gordon with a little niggle in his groin,” explained Levein.

“But I thought Andy (Considine), Gowser (Ryan McGowan) and Luke (Robinson) were fabulous.

“Hibs are a hard team to stop, we managed to do that and that was the foundation for the performance.”

He added: “We had a huge feeling of frustration after last week’s performance that we didn’t manage to get at least a point, maybe all three points, but we more than made up for that today with a similar performance.

Tony Gallacher (hidden) celebrates his winning goal in front of the travelling fans with his St Johnstone team-mates. Image: SNS 

“We have been a little bit up and down but that is us put two really good performances together in a row; we are creating chances and we are solid defensively which is not a bad combination.

“We just need to look ahead to the next match and see if we can pick up some points there as well.”

Levein also had words of praise for goalscorers Adama Sidibeh and Tony Gallacher, whose late winner secured a potentially priceless three points against the run of play.

“With Adama, it was his constant threat of running in behind,” he said.

“He scores every day in training with a degree of confidence and he’s generally quite ferocious with his shooting. I wasn’t surprised (by his finish against Hibs).

“But for him it was really important. That’s him got two in a row now and the work he does off the ball is incredible.

“So I’m thrilled for him and for Tony, he has had a couple of opportunities recently which he hasn’t managed to take, so good on him.”

