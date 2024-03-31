3 St Johnstone talking points as chances don’t translate to points against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as chances don’t translate to points against Dundee

The Perth side were as creative as they have been for some time during their loss to the Dark Blues.

(L to R) Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal, referee Iain Snedden checks his VAR screen, Dimitar Mitov looks dejected. Images: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone created enough to chances to take something from the latest Tayside derby with Dundee – but came away empty handed.

A rare blunder from Dimitar Mitov handed Dundee an early lead that was cancelled out in the second half by Adama Sidibeh’s spectacular first goal for the Perth side.

But with Saints chasing a potentially valuable victory, a defensive slip-up allowed Dundee to move ahead for a second time – and the McDiarmid Park men were done for.

Manager Craig Levein was left lamenting his unfortunate side’s fate in the aftermath and here, Courier Sport has picked out three talking points from St Johnstone’s performance.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty before kick off. Image: SNS

Adama Sidibeh off the mark

Levein spent the week talking up Sidibeh, indicting a preference for starting the Gambian striker alongside the returning Nicky Clark.

A combination of his deadly shooting accuracy in training, his relative match fitness compared to fellow January recruit Benji Kimpioka, and an expected goals (xG) figure that suggested it was only a matter of time until he hit the net were all cited by the manager.

The player himself told Courier Sport in conversation on Friday: “I have to believe I will get my first goal in this weekend’s game.”

If only we’d all listened and whacked a fiver on it…

Sidibeh’s goal was of the spectacular variety; a stunning overhead kick that gave Dundee keeper Jon McCracken absolutely no chance.

Adama Sidibeh wheels away in celebration after scoring for St Johnstone against Dundee. Image: SNS

There is no question over his ability in the penalty box, as rightly pointed out by his manager.

There’s also no questioning his effort outside the box. He was a willing runner and worker against Dundee.

While he was on the park, Saints worked McCracken hard, forcing the Dark Blues stopper into two top drawer saves in the first half and further interventions after the break.

That said, on a couple of occasions, attempted lay-offs were played behind supporting runners, rather than in front of them and, when Kimpioka replaced him with 13 minutes to go, the standard of hold up play improved.

The question for Craig Levein is how best to manage his two paciest strikers, given his stated – and understandable – preference for giving the fit again Nicky Clark as many minutes as possible.

Sidibeh and Kimpioka are both lighting quick, both have now scored goals, yet both seem to offer something different.

The horses for courses approach seems a sensible one as the season enters its crucial final stage.

Dimitar Mitov’s rush of blood

First things first – without Dimitar Mitov in goal this season, St Johnstone would be plenty worse off than they already are.

The Bulgarian internationalist has been a first rate shot stopper and commander of his box, making saves that other goalkeepers could only dream of and plucking crosses from the air with real authority.

However… his decision to rush 35-to-40 yards from his box to clear out a Dundee through ball early on in Saturday’s contest was a questionable one at best.

Lyall Cameron is congratulated by his Dundee team-mates after capitalising on Dimitar Mitov’s mistake to open the scoring. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

He got there first, to his credit, but succeeded only in heading the ball straight to Dark Blues striker Amadou Bakayoko.

When the ball broke to Lyall Cameron, the Dee midfielder still had plenty to do to find the empty net from the distance he did, but he had the ability to do it and Saints were behind before they’d really got started.

Mitov was at fault. He will know that himself.

But there is absolutely no sense in supporters beating him up about it and, to their credit, they didn’t on the day.

They, like Craig Levein, who defended Mitov post-match, know their goalkeeper’s value to the team and they know one rush of blood does will not define his season.

Mitov is a top class goalkeeper and St Johnstone are lucky to have him.

VAR rears its head again – and also doesn’t

When a referee is referred to his monitor to check on on-field decision, fans have become used to that decision being reversed.

At McDiarmid Park, Iain Snedden had other ideas.

The whistler, having awarded Dundee a free kick after Saints defender Ryan McGowan challenged for the ball with defender Aaron Donnelly and goalkeeper Jon McCracken, resulting in McCracken spilling the ball over his goal line, was instructed by VAR official Greg Aitken to check the incident.

He did so and stuck with his original call – free kick to Dundee.

The incident, deemed a free kick to Dundee by Iain Snedden, but called for review by VAR official Greg Aitken, as Saints’ Ryan McGowan and Dundee’s Aaron Donnelly jump with keeper Jon McCracken. Image: SNS

Craig Levein insisted he had not had enough time to formulate an opinion on the incident at his post-match press conference. Perhaps, given an extra 24-to-48 hours, he’ll have something to say early this coming week.

But he did raise another incident he felt VAR official Aitken might have taken an interest in.

It occurred in the first half when Sidibeh jumped for a long ball with McCracken, only for the Dee keeper to stick he knee out to the side, catching the Saints striker on the thigh.

The Gambian hit man went down at the time and, from my view in the press box, I felt there was potential for a review of the referee’s decision not to act.

Levein raised it independently, without prompting, post-match.

Chalk it up as another confusing day at the office for VAR, its Scottish operators and supporters at McDiarmid Park.

