Adama Sidibeh lifts lid on incredible journey from Gambia to St Johnstone and declares: ‘It is my dream to score for this team’

Since enduring a two-year delay on his career, St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh is relishing a remarkable and rapid rise through the ranks.

Another giant stride forward would be a first Premiership goal against Dundee.

The 25-year-old is on a mission to provide that and become a firm Saints fans’ favourite.

Starring in a Scottish top flight derby couldn’t have been further from his thoughts when Sidibeh was trying to impress in North West Counties League Division One South not long ago.

The Gambian made his first start for Cheadle Heath Nomads on Boxing Day 2022.

Fifteen months later, he’s played against the Old Firm and is considered a key man by Craig Levein for St Johnstone’s survival fight.

Sidibeh said: “I came to the UK from Gambia just after Covid so it was difficult to find a club; it delayed a lot for me.

“That’s why I am 25 and only making this step now. I did have some teams who wanted me to do trials with them, I went to Halifax but it wasn’t good.

“I went to Cheadle and scored 20 goals in half a season before joining Warrington Rylands.

“I then scored 16 in the first half of the season there and that’s when St Johnstone came in to sign me.

“I had teams in League One, League Two and the National League wanting to sign me.”

The interest from Perth completely changed Sidibeh’s planned pathway from non-league.

He explained: “Even though teams in England wanted me, I wanted St Johnstone.

“Because this is the top league, I felt there would be more opportunities for me here.

“It’s crazy to go from not having a club to playing Celtic and Rangers. I support Manchester United so I watched a lot of the Premier League.

“But I would also see Scottish games with Celtic and Rangers playing. So I knew about them and that’s why it’s an amazingly big thing to play against them.

“I’m really enjoying it, I’m really happy to be here. I feel unlucky that I haven’t scored yet – but I know it’s coming.”

Sidibeh was particularly unfortunate not to break his duck in the most recent meeting with today’s visitors, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for Saints.

Levein is convinced a crucial goal from his intriguing January is on the cards sooner rather than later.

“It is my dream to score for this team and I know that moment will happen,” stated Sidibeh.

“I’ve had chances, I have to believe I will get my first goal in this weekend’s game.

“The league is difficult, it’s very physical. The players are much quicker and stronger than when I was with Warrington.”

Sidibeh’s exhaustive efforts resulted in a health scare last month following defeat to St Mirren.

The striker appeared to faint as Levein’s players acknowledged the travelling support.

He recalled: “I didn’t collapse, I felt dizzy so decided to rest a bit. People came over to me and said they had to do checks, even though I said I was okay.

“I went to hospital for two days, which was fine because you never know what’s happening.

“In the game I ran a lot, I tried to use my speed and was running out of my position to help team-mates.

“That left me very tired. I want to thank everyone because they showed me a lot of support. I appreciated that.”