Adama Sidibeh lifts lid on incredible journey from Gambia to St Johnstone and declares: ‘It is my dream to score for this team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh lifts lid on incredible journey from Gambia to St Johnstone and declares: ‘It is my dream to score for this team’

The pacey striker has been talked up by St Johnstone boss Craig Levein as a potential star.

Adama Sidibeh in training with St Johnstone on Thursday. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Adama Sidibeh in training with St Johnstone on Thursday. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
By Fraser Mackie

Since enduring a two-year delay on his career, St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh is relishing a remarkable and rapid rise through the ranks.

Another giant stride forward would be a first Premiership goal against Dundee.

The 25-year-old is on a mission to provide that and become a firm Saints fans’ favourite.

Starring in a Scottish top flight derby couldn’t have been further from his thoughts when Sidibeh was trying to impress in North West Counties League Division One South not long ago.

The Gambian made his first start for Cheadle Heath Nomads on Boxing Day 2022.

New St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh celebrates a victory at Warrington Rylands. Image: Mark Percy

Fifteen months later, he’s played against the Old Firm and is considered a key man by Craig Levein for St Johnstone’s survival fight.

Sidibeh said: “I came to the UK from Gambia just after Covid so it was difficult to find a club; it delayed a lot for me.

“That’s why I am 25 and only making this step now. I did have some teams who wanted me to do trials with them, I went to Halifax but it wasn’t good.

“I went to Cheadle and scored 20 goals in half a season before joining Warrington Rylands.

“I then scored 16 in the first half of the season there and that’s when St Johnstone came in to sign me.

“I had teams in League One, League Two and the National League wanting to sign me.”

Adama Sidibeh on his unveiling day at St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

The interest from Perth completely changed Sidibeh’s planned pathway from non-league.

He explained: “Even though teams in England wanted me, I wanted St Johnstone.

“Because this is the top league, I felt there would be more opportunities for me here.

“It’s crazy to go from not having a club to playing Celtic and Rangers. I support Manchester United so I watched a lot of the Premier League.

“But I would also see Scottish games with Celtic and Rangers playing. So I knew about them and that’s why it’s an amazingly big thing to play against them.

“I’m really enjoying it, I’m really happy to be here. I feel unlucky that I haven’t scored yet – but I know it’s coming.”

Sidibeh was particularly unfortunate not to break his duck in the most recent meeting with today’s visitors, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for Saints.

Adama Sidibeh saw his acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson.
Adama Sidibeh saw an acrobatic volley saved by Trevor Carson against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Levein is convinced a crucial goal from his intriguing January is on the cards sooner rather than later.

“It is my dream to score for this team and I know that moment will happen,” stated Sidibeh.

“I’ve had chances, I have to believe I will get my first goal in this weekend’s game.

“The league is difficult, it’s very physical. The players are much quicker and stronger than when I was with Warrington.”

Sidibeh’s exhaustive efforts resulted in a health scare last month following defeat to St Mirren.

The striker appeared to faint as Levein’s players acknowledged the travelling support.

Adama Sidibeh receives treatment at St Mirren. Image: SNS

He recalled: “I didn’t collapse, I felt dizzy so decided to rest a bit. People came over to me and said they had to do checks, even though I said I was okay.

“I went to hospital for two days, which was fine because you never know what’s happening.

“In the game I ran a lot, I tried to use my speed and was running out of my position to help team-mates.

“That left me very tired. I want to thank everyone because they showed me a lot of support. I appreciated that.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Sven Sprangler.
St Johnstone in HUGE Sven Sprangler fitness boost after new diagnosis rules out surgery
Dundee United fans (left) and their Raith counterparts (right) will both be in full voice at Tannadice.
JIM SPENCE: Fan power can sway huge Dundee United v Raith Rovers AND St…
Tony Docherty
Dundee out to regain points dropped at St Johnstone in September as Tony Docherty…
7
(L to R) Benji Kimpioka, Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh are competing for striker roles at St Johnstone. Images: SNS
Craig Levein lifts lid on St Johnstone strikers - and why he's backing them…
British Transport Police will be patrolling stations including Dundee. Image: Bob Douglas/DC Thomson
Extra police to patrol trains and stations as rival football fans descend on 4…
5
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'buzzing' after major fitness boost ahead of St Johnstone clash
Craig Levein queries VAR's intervention in St Johnstone's loss to Dundee at Dens Park. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants VAR-free Dundee clash
Connor Smith of St Johnstone has been released from hospital. Image: SNS
Connor Smith on road to recovery after shock infection landed St Johnstone star in…
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Craig Levein confirms Sven Sprangler's season 'most likely' over after St Johnstone star travels…
Tony Gallacher.
Tony Gallacher names St Johnstone stalwarts who can set 'fortress McDiarmid' standards for run-in

Conversation