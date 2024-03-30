New dog exercise facility in St Andrews already has tails wagging

A new dog exercise facility has opened in St Andrews and is already proving a hit with pet owners.

St Andrews Dog Run – situated at Brownhills, just two minutes from the centre of the town – aims to offer a safe and secure space for owners to exercise their dogs off the lead.

The facility also comes with a range of agility equipment like ramps, jumps and tunnels.

The Fife venture is the latest addition to the family-run business behind Bonnyton Farm Doggie Daycare and Kennels and Bonnyton Dog Run in East Renfrewshire.

Plans for the dog run were lodged back in 2021.

Family member Guy Shafar, 22, who runs the St Andrews facility, told The Courier he knows how important it is for pets to get enough exercise.

He said: “I have two whippets and a Jack Russell so know only too well that they need a space where they are allowed to run free.

“At the run, dogs can do just that and in complete safety, without being a hindrance to others.

“The run is surrounded by a 6ft fence so it’s secure and private.

“There’s also a range of agility equipment for the dogs to let off steam, which is proving popular with our customers.

“Customers can pre-book a time of their choice and the area is restricted to just three dogs at a time.

“This allows dogs who need their own space have exactly that.

“There is also a covered shelter and seating area for owners as well as picnic tables.”

Guy says the new venture was set up to plug a gap in the market.

Feedback for St Andrews Dog Run ‘hugely positive’

He said: “The pandemic saw a massive increase in the amount of people owning a dog.

“Yet here in Fife and especially in the East Neuk, there’s very little dedicated space just for dog exercise.

“We know this part of Fife well, having spent a lot of time in Pittenweem, where have a holiday home.

“When had a chance to buy the land in St Andrews we jumped at it.

“We’ve got most things in place but we are always listening to our customers.

“Feedback so far from users has been hugely positive but we are happy to add further improvements to meet our visitors’ needs.”