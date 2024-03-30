New dog exercise facility in St Andrews already has tails wagging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New dog exercise facility in St Andrews already has tails wagging

St Andrews Dog Run aims to offer a secure space for pets to let off some steam.

By Neil Henderson
St Andrews Dog Run.
St Andrews Dog Run. Image: Guy Shafar

A new dog exercise facility has opened in St Andrews and is already proving a hit with pet owners.

St Andrews Dog Run – situated at Brownhills, just two minutes from the centre of the town – aims to offer a safe and secure space for owners to exercise their dogs off the lead.

The facility also comes with a range of agility equipment like ramps, jumps and tunnels.

The Fife venture is the latest addition to the family-run business behind Bonnyton Farm Doggie Daycare and Kennels and Bonnyton Dog Run in East Renfrewshire.

Plans for the dog run were lodged back in 2021.

Family member Guy Shafar, 22, who runs the St Andrews facility, told The Courier he knows how important it is for pets to get enough exercise.

Access to the secure St Andrews Dog Run is via key fob activated gate.
A 6ft fence surrounds the run. Image: Guy Shafar
The exercise facility has a range of agility equipment.
The exercise facility has a range of agility equipment. Image: Guy Shafar

He said: “I have two whippets and a Jack Russell so know only too well that they need a space where they are allowed to run free.

“At the run, dogs can do just that and in complete safety, without being a hindrance to others.

The run is surrounded by a 6ft fence so it’s secure and private.

“There’s also a range of agility equipment for the dogs to let off steam, which is proving popular with our customers.

A dog enjoying one of the tunnels at St Andrews Dog Run.
A dog enjoying one of the tunnels at St Andrews Dog Run. Image: Guy Shafar

“Customers can pre-book a time of their choice and the area is restricted to just three dogs at a time.

“This allows dogs who need their own space have exactly that.

“There is also a covered shelter and seating area for owners as well as picnic tables.”

Guy says the new venture was set up to plug a gap in the market.

Feedback for St Andrews Dog Run ‘hugely positive’

He said: “The pandemic saw a massive increase in the amount of people owning a dog.

“Yet here in Fife and especially in the East Neuk, there’s very little dedicated space just for dog exercise.

“We know this part of Fife well, having spent a lot of time in Pittenweem, where have a holiday home.

There's ample parking space at the dog run.
A parking area at St Andrews Dog Run. image: Guy Shafar

“When had a chance to buy the land in St Andrews we jumped at it.

“We’ve got most things in place but we are always listening to our customers.

“Feedback so far from users has been hugely positive but we are happy to add further improvements to meet our visitors’ needs.”

More from Fife

A police officer.
Man, 66, reported missing from Crail found safe and well
TikTok star @kalanighosthunter aka Kalani Smith tries seafood at Anstruther Fish Bar and Haar in St Andrews.
American foodie with millions of followers 'will think about Fife meal for rest of…
Leven Promenade has been hammered by several storms recently
Call for urgent action to fix Leven's broken sea wall
Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze at The Bowery in Leslie.
Vehicles destroyed in deliberate Leslie car explosion as residents feared fire would spread to…
Emergency services were called to Halbeath park and ride on Thursday. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Man dies at Fife park and ride as police launch probe into 'unexplained' sudden…
The disused taxi rank in Kirkcaldy, where 10 people received parking tickets.
Council accused of using Kirkcaldy town centre as 'a revenue earner' amid evening parking…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed for slapping and spitting on elderly mother
John McHale.
Samurai sword slasher jailed for wounding pregnant woman in Fife Boxing Day loud music…
Ava Paterson, Primary 3 at St Kenneth's RC Primary School enjoying the new play park at Lochore Meadows. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First look at huge new destination playpark in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed into next week as NHS Fife updates patients

Conversation