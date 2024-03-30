COURIER OPINION: VisitScotland centre closures could prove a costly mistake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: VisitScotland centre closures could prove a costly mistake

The closure of VisitScotland's network of visitor centres leaves the country's tourism industry poorer and less

VisitScotland visitor centre Perth
The prominent visitor centre on Perth high street is set for closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By The Courier Comment

Staffed by a small army of enthusiastic ambassadors, VisitScotland’s network of tourist information centres are one of our undervalued assets.

But citing a reduction in footfall, the agency has announced it will close its network of 22 visitor centres across the country – including those in Perth, Pitlochry, St Andrews and Stirling.

Instead, tourists will be expected to plan their trips online through the agency’s website and social media pages.

It is a decision – made in light of shrinking tourism budgets – that on the face of it may make some sense.

But while the VisitScotland website is no doubt informative, it feels impossible to ignore how the closures will make our country just a little smaller.

VisitScotland perth
Could the closures prove short sighted? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Visitor centres have always been much more than gifts shops and brochure stores.

Whether from home or abroad, these local embassies have long pointed tourists in the right direction, whether highlighting local attractions or just providing a warm welcome.

Those lucky enough to stumble upon them may have found something truly special.

Closures may save money, but at what cost?

In Perth, as well as the improved Perth Museum they may have been told about hidden gems like St John’s Kirk.

In St Andrews, local experts would have been able guide tourists through the enchanting local folklore that laces the town and share the historic traditions of Fife’s world-famous university with prospective students and their families.

As more of our life moves online, mediated through a screen, those little spaces of humanity only increase in value, perhaps bringing visitors back time and again.

The closure of the entire suite of visitor centres will see us lose that soft power at a crucial time as the tourism industry continues to recover from the pandemic.

It is a decision that will allow VisitScotland to make a superficial saving. In the long run, it may prove a costly misadventure.

Assisted Dying law will require thoughtful care

The Scottish Parliament will hold a fresh debate on proposals to legalise assisted dying for Scots suffering terminal illness.

Polling has shown a majority favour a law change to allow medics to help patients end their life, but legislators will have to approach this law with the most careful consideration.

Such a fundamental shift would demand tightly drafted legislation. After a series of bad laws, Holyrood can ill afford to get this wrong.

Crucially, whatever comes of the debate, it should also prompt a renewed focus on how we look after those who are dying.

Life saving medications and pioneering surgery understandably attract headlines and political attention. But to die of incurable terminal illness should not leave anyone without hope of a good death.

Well-funded palliative care staffed by extraordinary individuals can provide those suffering even the most painful diseases with comfort and dignity at the end of their life.

More from Opinion

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB staycation column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird staycation column. Anstruther. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 23/03/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: Night out in Anstruther pub showed me how special staycations can be
First Minister Humza Yousaf
ALASDAIR CLARK: Humza Yousaf survived his first year with little to celebrate
2
John Alexander Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee's council leader hiding from public damages the city's reputation
8
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister Humza Yousaf.
JIM SPENCE: We’ve arrived at political mess because too many of us opted out…
3
Martel Maxwell at Dundee Cooking Academy
MARTEL MAXWELL: We're spoiled for choice for fine dining in Dundee
Tory politician Murdo Fraser.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: A sentence I never thought I’d write – Murdo Fraser has a…
23
Lewis Allan and Scott Young are hoping to open Passion Park in Dundee in April.
REBECCA BAIRD: Excitement over Dundee skate park proves 'culture' is people power - not…
Wind turbines pre-assemble at Port of Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Make Dundee capital city of UK national grid and watch money roll…
11
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar, alongside Henry McLeish (left), during celebrations for Scottish Parliament opening in 1999. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: Scottish devolution – success or failure?
3
Humza Yousaf during speech in Perth. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf’s ‘Tory-free’ rhetoric is not enough to win SNP votes
3

Conversation