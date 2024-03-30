Man, 66, reported missing from Crail found safe and well

A 66-year-old man who was reported missing from Fife has been found.

Robin Hogwood was last seen in Crail at around 1.45pm on Friday.

Police launched an appeal to find Robin.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Robin Hogwood, 66, reported missing from the Crail area in Fife, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”