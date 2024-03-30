Fife Man, 66, reported missing from Crail found safe and well Robin Hogwood was last seen in the Crail area of Fife on Friday. By Chloe Burrell March 30 2024, 8:31am March 30 2024, 8:31am Share Man, 66, reported missing from Crail found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4935963/robin-hogwood-missing-crail/ Copy Link 0 comment Robin Crail, reported missing from Fife, has been found. Image: Police Scotland A 66-year-old man who was reported missing from Fife has been found. Robin Hogwood was last seen in Crail at around 1.45pm on Friday. Police launched an appeal to find Robin. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Robin Hogwood, 66, reported missing from the Crail area in Fife, has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”
Conversation