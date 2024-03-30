Frank goes the extra mile to complete 50 years with same Angus garage firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frank goes the extra mile to complete 50 years with same Angus garage firm

Frank Menmuir from Brechin worked five years beyond retirement to pass the half century target he set himself years ago.

By Graham Brown
Park's Motor Group colleagues surround Frank as he is finally able to put his feet up. Image: Paul Reid
Half a century in the same job is a remarkable achievement by any measure.

But Frank Menmuir clocked up an extra five years to fulfil a target he set himself decades ago.

On Friday, the Brechin 70-year-old shut down his parts store computer at Park’s Motor Group for the final time.

It marked the end of a 50-year journey which began when he served his first fuel on the forecourt of the one-time Kay’s Auto Centre in Clerk Street.

It later became Mackie Motors, one of the big garage names in the county.

And Frank revealed he was inspired to extend his departure from the firm by another Angus retiree many years ago.

Frank Menmuir celebrates hitting the 50-year milestone. Image: Paul Reid

“Years ago I read about someone who had worked 50 years with the same firm – it was probably in The Courier,” said the grandad-of-five.

“I said to myself ‘I’m going to do that’ and it just went from there.

“You can manage it when you’re still enjoying your job and that’s what I am.

“But I’ve managed the 50 years so I think it’s probably time to give it up now.”

Dedication to Brechin family firm

And it has been the well-known Brechin name of Mackie which has been a near constant thread through Frank’s working life.

“When I was 20 I was an ironmonger in Brechin.  I started doing the petrol pumps at night in what was then Kay’s Auto Centre for Ron Mackie,” said Frank.

“He then asked if I wanted to work in the stores at the garage.

“I was getting married about six months later so I took that job on and still did the petrol pumps at night.

“And that’s what I’ve done since – I’ve always been parts manager but you’re a supervisor now.”

It’s made him a weel-kent, friendly face in the Angus automotive trade.

Many changes down the decades

“Ron and Janie Mackie started out at Kay’s Auto Centre in the 1970s,” he said.

“We then moved up to what was Mackie Motors in 1991.”

The Mackies’ son, Kevin, took charge in 1994 before the business became part of Park’s Motor Group in 2022.

Brechin man Frank Menmuir retires after 50 years.
Frank signs off from the Brechin business. Image: Paul Reid

“When the changeover came I thought I’d give it another few years, so I’m pleased to have enjoyed the 50 years in the job I took on all that time ago,” said Frank.

“I still see Ron and Janie from time to time in Brechin and Kevin is chairman up at Brechin City, who I go to support.”

And alongside the evolution of the firm Frank has witnessed the pace of progress in the world of motoring.

It’s seen him go from dispensing plugs, points and filters to handling parts for the current crop of fully-electric MGs which are part of the Brechin portfolio.

“When I started with Ron he had a Ford franchise and was needing the parts man for that,” adds Frank.

“It then changed to Fiat, and was Renault for many years at Mackie Motors.

“And we now have Dacia and MG at Parks.

“There has been a lot of change, especially in EVs and hybrids.

“And while I still love my job I won’t miss emails!

“I’m a face-to-face man, I’ve always enjoyed speaking to customers and I’m retiring after a lot of happy times,” he said.

Frank signed off from Park’s before heading to a family celebration at the Dalhousie in Brechin with wife Audrey, daughters Kelly and Donna his grandchildren and friends.

“I decided it was time to go after 50 years and I think that’s the right decision,” he said.
“I’ll find plenty to do, and maybe go up to watch Brechin a bit more.”

