Frank goes the extra mile to complete 50 years with same Angus garage firm

Half a century in the same job is a remarkable achievement by any measure.

But Frank Menmuir clocked up an extra five years to fulfil a target he set himself decades ago.

On Friday, the Brechin 70-year-old shut down his parts store computer at Park’s Motor Group for the final time.

It marked the end of a 50-year journey which began when he served his first fuel on the forecourt of the one-time Kay’s Auto Centre in Clerk Street.

It later became Mackie Motors, one of the big garage names in the county.

And Frank revealed he was inspired to extend his departure from the firm by another Angus retiree many years ago.

“Years ago I read about someone who had worked 50 years with the same firm – it was probably in The Courier,” said the grandad-of-five.

“I said to myself ‘I’m going to do that’ and it just went from there.

“You can manage it when you’re still enjoying your job and that’s what I am.

“But I’ve managed the 50 years so I think it’s probably time to give it up now.”

Dedication to Brechin family firm

And it has been the well-known Brechin name of Mackie which has been a near constant thread through Frank’s working life.

“When I was 20 I was an ironmonger in Brechin. I started doing the petrol pumps at night in what was then Kay’s Auto Centre for Ron Mackie,” said Frank.

“He then asked if I wanted to work in the stores at the garage.

“I was getting married about six months later so I took that job on and still did the petrol pumps at night.

“And that’s what I’ve done since – I’ve always been parts manager but you’re a supervisor now.”

It’s made him a weel-kent, friendly face in the Angus automotive trade.

Many changes down the decades

“Ron and Janie Mackie started out at Kay’s Auto Centre in the 1970s,” he said.

“We then moved up to what was Mackie Motors in 1991.”

The Mackies’ son, Kevin, took charge in 1994 before the business became part of Park’s Motor Group in 2022.

“When the changeover came I thought I’d give it another few years, so I’m pleased to have enjoyed the 50 years in the job I took on all that time ago,” said Frank.

“I still see Ron and Janie from time to time in Brechin and Kevin is chairman up at Brechin City, who I go to support.”

And alongside the evolution of the firm Frank has witnessed the pace of progress in the world of motoring.

It’s seen him go from dispensing plugs, points and filters to handling parts for the current crop of fully-electric MGs which are part of the Brechin portfolio.

“When I started with Ron he had a Ford franchise and was needing the parts man for that,” adds Frank.

“It then changed to Fiat, and was Renault for many years at Mackie Motors.

“And we now have Dacia and MG at Parks.

“There has been a lot of change, especially in EVs and hybrids.

“And while I still love my job I won’t miss emails!

“I’m a face-to-face man, I’ve always enjoyed speaking to customers and I’m retiring after a lot of happy times,” he said.

Frank signed off from Park’s before heading to a family celebration at the Dalhousie in Brechin with wife Audrey, daughters Kelly and Donna his grandchildren and friends.

“I decided it was time to go after 50 years and I think that’s the right decision,” he said.

“I’ll find plenty to do, and maybe go up to watch Brechin a bit more.”