Perth Museum: Protesters demonstrate over cuts to music service on day of grand opening

Perth and Kinross Instrumental Music Service provides free tuition and opportunities to young people.

By Chloe Burrell
A protest took place outside the new Perth Museum against the planned cuts to Perth and Kinross Instrumental Music Service.
Young musicians gathered outside Perth Museum to protest against cuts to Perth and Kinross Instrumental Service on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Protesters gathered outside Perth Museum on Saturday to rally against cuts to the local music service.

Perth and Kinross Instrumental Music Service (IMS) offers free tuition for school pupils, plus opportunities to play in ensembles, orchestras and attend residential music camps.

The council recently voted to slash the equivalent of 3.5 full-time salaries.

A charge will also be reintroduced for participation in Perth and Kinross Central Music Groups.

Thousands of concerned residents have already signed a petition calling for the cuts to be reversed.

Protest held over Perth music cuts

Today a protest was held outside Perth Museum, on its official opening day following a £27 million refurbishment.

Jamie Carstairs has been a tuba player with Perthshire Brass for over a decade.

The 25-year-old has Down’s syndrome, with his mum Sarah telling The Courier that she “can’t bear” to think what his life would have been like without music.

Protest against proposed music cuts in Perth.
Young people performed music outside the new museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Music has been such an important part of Jamie’s life and that is all down to the amazing staff in the IMS”, she said.

“I can’t bear to think what his life would have been like without this.

“Teaching kids with ASN (Additional Support Needs) is pretty much unique to Perth and Kinross.

“I feel that music, along with art and sport, is something that all children should be able to access easily and equally in order to find what works for them.”

Another concerned Perth resident added: “Music really helps with mental health issues.

“More children can’t focus because they’ve grown up in a world of technology.

“Playing in a band helps with this because you need to look at the notes and what you’re playing, you need to listen to other players and focus on the conductor.

“In the long run, this is helpful.

“Music makes everything more enjoyable but they (the council) aren’t providing this and now they’re making cuts.”

‘Learning to play in schools is only the beginning’

Elizabeth Strachan was a member of both the Perthshire Brass and Perth Youth Orchestra committees in the 90s.

She slammed the most recent decision as “short-sighted”.

She said: “We fought long and hard in the 90s to build up the music service and to set up the Perth and Kinross Music Foundation to support parents financially.

“To lose it now would be heartbreaking. Especially so, after the hard work put in by the tutors after pandemic school lockdowns.

“Learning to play in schools is only the beginning – and a stepping stone to joining others in the orchestras and bands.

“Mental health and social development in young people is so important – and Central Music Groups provide opportunities for children to mix socially and develop friendships.

“Very short-sighted council who don’t see the bigger picture.”

Protest against music cuts in Perth.
Powerful signs were held up at the protest. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another resident added: “The benefits of participating in music to help with health and wellbeing for young people are immense.

“It’s horrendous and if it can’t be reversed then the music service as we know it will be gone.

“It’s hard to stomach when you have come through the service and see the value of what the groups and camps do to help young people.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We are keenly aware of the contribution that the Instrumental Music Service staff and pupils make to the arts both locally and on a wider national basis.

“Additionally, we very much understand the concerns being expressed about these cuts.

“There have been suggestions made that the staffing element of the savings will amount to 12 part-time positions and a third of the total IMS staffing.

“This is not the case. No decisions have been made as yet regarding the arrangements for reduced staffing.

Charge to be introduced due to ‘significant shortfall’ in funding

“We will be working with the IMS to plan how we make those savings in line with normal workforce planning measures.

“This will require some reconfiguration of staff provision and other measures, such as online sessions to offer a blended approach to delivering tuition.

“All options will be given due consideration as part of that process.”

Council bosses explained that the Scottish Government provides just under £12 million a year to councils across the country for free music tuition – and that Perth and Kinross receives £306k.

The spokesperson continued: “With a total IMS budget in financial year 2023/2024 of £1,066,000 this clearly leaves a significant shortfall in funding, which the council cannot sustain.

“For this reason, the proposal to reintroduce charges for Central Music Groups and to recover full costs for music camps was tabled at the budget meeting on February 28.

“While it does not cover the total costs as incurred in Perth and Kinross, the Scottish Government funding that we receive as outlined above will continue to be used for its intended purpose (free instrumental music tuition in schools).”

The council also added that the reintroduction of a charge will not begin until the start of the 2024/2025 school session.

Conversation