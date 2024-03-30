Woman, 45, dies suddenly at Glenrothes property

A 45-year-old woman has died suddenly at a property in Glenrothes.

Officers were called to Auchmuty Road, close to the Kingdom Shopping Centre, shortly before 6pm on Friday.

Multiple emergency services were seen in the area, including police and ambulance.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

No suspicious circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address on Auchmuty Road, Glenrothes around 4.45pm on Friday following the sudden death of a 45-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”