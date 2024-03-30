Arbroath 2-3 Dunfermline: Match report and star man as Pars move into play-off spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath 2-3 Dunfermline: Match report and star man as Pars move into play-off spot

Dunfermline edged a five-goal thriller at Gayfield.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre and Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre and Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline moved up to fourth after a 3-2 win over Arbroath at Gayfield Park.

It was a game of two halves, with the Pars racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time through Ewan Otoo, substitute Paul Allan and Chris Kane.

Scott Stewart’s second-half double for the Red Lichties made it a nervy end to the game for Dunfermline in front of a large travelling support.

But they held out to record three consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Dunfermline dominate first half

James McPake made one change from the 1-0 victory over Morton, bringing in Sam Fisher for match-winner at Cappielow Miles Welch-Hayes.

The Pars boss was forced into another after just six minutes when Chris Hamilton was forced off following a challenge with Arbroath’s Michael McKenna.

He was replaced by Allan who made his mark on the half.

Before that, there were chances for both sides. For the hosts, Leighton McIntosh and David Gold forced Deniz Mehmet into decent stops.

At the other end, Derek Gaston had to be alert to tip away a Chris Kane effort and to push away another from Matty Todd.

Dunfermline broke the seal in the 24th minute when Otoo slammed in a low effort from the edge of the box during the second phase of a long throw.

Within 10 minutes, they were 2-0 ahead when Allan curled in a wonderful free-kick he had won moments before.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Kane – who had hit the bar earlier in the half – was there to tap in from close range after Malachi Fagan-Walcott hit the crossbar from Allan’s inswinging cross.

Arbroath reduce the deficit

Arbroath were given a lifeline when Stewart fired in from Michael McKenna’s header, eight minutes after the restart.

The Pars were close to restoring their lead a minute later when Kane fed Ritchie-Hosler but his effort was just wide via a slight deflection.

From the resulting corner, Fisher sent the ball towards goal but Stewart was at the near post to bundle the ball behind for another corner.

It took a double save on 63 minutes by Mehmet from McKenna to preserve the Pars’ two-goal advantage.

That was only temporary, however, as Stewart was there again at the back post to score another, this time after Rickie Little’s knockdown.

McPake responded by bringing on Lewis McCann for Jakubiak and the big striker almost scored with his first touch seconds later but Gaston came out on top in the one-on-one.

Jay Bird, Mark Stowe and Craig Slater were all introduced in the second half by Jim McIntyre, as Arbroath searched for what at half-time seemed like an unlikely equaliser.

The closest they came was from another set-piece and another chance for Stewart, but he failed to convert in the final minute to complete his hat-trick.

Star man

Even before he put Dunfermline 3-0 ahead with the easiest of chances, Kane had struck the bar and forced a decent save from Gaston.

In both halves, he linked well as part of the front three with Todd and Alex Jakubiak, using his experience to hold up the ball and bring others into play.

Arbroath (4-4-2): Gaston; Walker, O’Brien (Teale 43′), Little Delaney; Stewart, MacKinnon, Gold (Slater 64), Dow (Stowe 81); McKenna (Bird 64), McIntosh.

Subs not used: Boruc, Steele, Robinson, Murray, Lyon.

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Mehmet; Fisher, Benedictus, Fagan-Walcott; Ritchie-Hosler, Hamilton (Allan 6′, Chalmers 72), Otoo, Edwards; Todd (Breen 89′), Kane, Jakubiak (McCann 67′).

Subs not used: Little, Moffat, O’Halloran, Benjamin, Homes.

Conversation